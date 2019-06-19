Southern Hills wins the Windsor Castle Stakes for O’Brien, Moore & Coolmore

The two-year-old son of Gleneagles, Southern Hills (7/1), ran on strongly in the closing stages of the five-furlong £90,000 Listed Windsor Castle Stakes today at Royal Ascot to win his first career race and give Aidan O’Brien, Ryan Moore and the Coolmore partners their only victory on Day 2.

The colt, named after a golf country club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, denied Godolphin’s Platinum Star (8/1) to win by a half-length, giving his trainer a 68th Royal Ascot success and the winning jockey, Ryan Moore, his 56th.

Moore, who is at the top of the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Jockey Award standings with Danny Tudhope, was impressed with the winner, stating:

“Southern Hills is a lovely colt who had run two very good races prior to today. He has loads of speed and he has a super action. He was in front early enough, but he wasn’t for passing.”

The Keith Dalgleish-trained Glasvegas was third at 25/1 under Paul Mulrennan, a further head behind.

5.35pm Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed), 5f

1 Southern Hills (Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith) Aidan O’Brien IRE 2-9-03 Ryan Moore 7/1

2 Platinum Star (Godolphin) Saeed bin Suroor 2-9-03 Christophe Soumillon 8/1

3 Glasvegas (Weldspec Glasgow Limited) Keith Dalgleish 2-9-03 Paul Mulrennan 25/1

6/1 jf Symbolize (4th), Temple Of Heaven (13th)

21 ran

Time: 1m 3.05s

Distances: ½, hd