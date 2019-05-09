Strong Ballydoyle hand in Blue Wind Stakes at Naas on Saturday

The Group 3 Irish National Stud Racing EBF Blue Wind Stakes at Naas on Saturday has attracted a sixteen-strong field for the mile and a quarter contest.

The Ger Lyons-trained Who’s Steph, an impressive winner at Gowran Park last Sunday, is the highest rated in the potential field with an official rating of 108.

British-trained representatives Magnolia Springs and Queen Of Time have been left in the Blue Wind Stakes by trainers Eve Johnson Houghton and Henry Candy respectively.

Aidan O’Brien, who completed a Guineas double at Newmarket last weekend, has a strong hand in the race with eight of the entries trained in Ballydoyle. The highly rated Peach Tree is likely to be his main representative as the handler previously suggested the daughter of Galileo will be aimed at a possible Classic campaign.