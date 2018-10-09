The 2018 Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe – The review

Prior to the race all the talk was about two fillies and it ended the same way, as Enable and Sea of Class finished one and two in one of the most exciting Arcs of the last decade. Here we cover the careers of the horses and how the race unfolded.

Enable

Where better to start than with the duel winning Arc heroine, Enable. She is a four year old out of Nathaniel who was a champion in his own right winning the Eclipse at Sandown before a four length beating by the great Frankel. Enable is a remarkable filly that has shown complete dominance over her opposition as she continued to improve with her racing last season. This included successes in

She subsequently suffered an injury, which led to a 342-day absence with many worried this would be the end of her. However she again returned and put in a solid performance in beating the reliable Crystal Ocean by over three lengths in the September stakes at Kempton. Following this she shortened heavily to follow up her 2017 success and punters continued to support her using these betting sites at SportyTrader. This resulted in her price contracting to a shade of odds on come race day. Despite not being at her best she won the Arc and following in the footsteps of the likes of Treve in defending her crown in this great race.

Sea of Class

She is bred in the purple being by the mighty Sea the Stars and then question was could she emulate her great sire. The three year old filly came into the race showing continued progression throughout this season. Following her neck defeat on debut she had remained unbeaten and was without a doubt the most exciting young filly going into the race. She put in a remarkable performance to win the Irish Oaks, coming from near last with a furlong to run to get up by a neck. Her jockey James Doyle always felt he was getting there so just how good is Sea of Class?

Her final start before the Arc was back in August in which she contested the Yorkshire Oaks posting an RPR of 120. This was yet another performance that stamped class as she picked up her second group 1 of the season in winning by just over two lengths. This was her most authoritative victory to date and put her spot on to challenge Enable. She was supplemented for the race and put in a remarkable performance to run into second.

Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe 2018

Enable was victorious and became just the eighth horse to defend their title in the race but she certainly was not at her majestic best. Dettori also further cemented himself to legendary status with a sixth victory in the race, but it was all about what could have been for Sea of Class.

Having been drawn out wide in stall 15 it was always going to be a tough task under James Doyle. She sat virtually last for much of the contest in the 19 strong field as Enable had the box seat just behind the leaders throughout. Turning in Enable angled out and it looked a question of how far as she was still on the bridle with the rest of the Jockey’s pushing away. Sea of class continued to catch the eye as she attempted to cut through the field down the home straight. She had to check on several occasions but once she found daylight she flew in what has to go down as one of the most remarkable performances of recent times.