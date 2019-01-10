Theobald top-rated horse in All Weather Fast Track Qualifier at Dundalk on Friday

Jim Bolger’s Theobald is the highest-rated runner in Friday’s All Weather Fast Track Qualifier at Dundalk.

The four-year-old son of Teofilo is rated 97, just one ahead of All-Weather specialist Captain Joy from the Tracey Collins stable.

Theobald was runner-up in two Group 3 races as a two-year-old and has won two of his four starts at Dundalk. The colt, the mount of Bolger’s son-in-law Kevin Manning, was third in his most recent race, a mile handicap at the track on December 7, when Captain Joy, giving away 2lb, was sixth.

Co Dublin trainer Damian English will be represented by Geological (Rory Cleary), a five-time winner on the All-Weather, and four-year-old Twenty Minutes (Stephen Mooney).

The other horses in the field are Tony The Gent (Seán Bird) from the Ger Lyons yard, Sheila Lavery’s Sevenleft (Robbie Colgan) and Wolverhampton winner Descendant, trained by Katy Brown and the mount of Gearóid Brouder.

Dundalk’s eight-race card starts at 5.00pm on Friday with the final race off at 8.30pm.