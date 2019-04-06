“There was never a moment’s worry, it was bizarre” says Michael O’Leary

Tiger Roll’s owner Michael O’Leary described his feelings on winning back-to-back Randox Health Aintee Grand Nationals with the same horse during the post-race press conference:

“It really feels like an out-of-body experience. Last year was a wonderful surprise, but this year there was no pressure at all, frankly I didn’t think he had any chance of winning having gone up in the weights to 11 stone five pounds. I was much more worried that he would come back safely – he has got to the stage that I get more nervous watching him than I do of any of the other horses, less anything happens to him.

“The bizarre thing is that it seemed to be an easier, more comfortable ride and a better win than last year; he always seemed to be in the right place, he stumbled twice, and four from home that woke him up. There was never a moment’s worry, it was bizarre.

“Running Tiger Roll in the Grand National today was not a certainty. As you know he is not a big horse and he has gone up nine pounds in the handicap – if the ground had been soft today or Anibale Fly had come out we would not have run. I was asked outside if he will come back for the hat-trick and I think probably not – he will get another eight or nine pounds from the Cheltenham Cross Country win, he could be humping 12 stone [11 stone 10 pounds is the highest allotted weight] around here next year, I think it will be unlikely. Much more likely, if he is fit and well, we’ll aim him for the Cross Country at Cheltenham. If he could win that for a third time, I think we’ll retire him.

‘He’ll be entered here, but he will be so heavily weighted – Red Rum won three times, but I don’t want to bring him back carrying 12 stone.

“Is he the best purchase I have every made? I was asked that outside, but I was standing by my wife so I said, ‘Yes, after the engagement ring!’ He is probably the second-best purchase I have ever made in my life.”

O’Leary went on to highly praise his brother Eddie who manages the Gigginstown House Stud operation, now the joint most successful Grand National winning owners ever with three successes:

“Eddie, my brother, buys these horses and you look across the record he has over the last ten years – we’ve won two Gold Cups, three Grand Nationals, four Irish Grand Nationals, my brother is a genius, the clever one in the family at identifying these horses. All I have to do is write the cheques, which is straightforward. Eddie is delivering incredible success.”

When asked if Tiger Roll might be aimed at next year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, Michael O’Leary was adamant:

“We are not tempted by the Gold Cup – he is a small horse, the Gold Cup is such an attritional race. He has won four times at Cheltenham, and if he were to go back and win five times at Cheltenham – what more do you want from the horse? I think at that stage I would mind every precious hair in his body.

“Tiger Roll has got a stage now where you just want to mind him. You run the risk every time he runs, you think ‘Oh my God, please don’t let anything happen to him’ and it is unbelievable to win two Grand Nationals. It’s incredible.”