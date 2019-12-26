Three Down Royal Winners Trained by Gordon Elliott with 2020 Cheltenham Festival Ambitions

Horse racing in Ulster ultimately centres around Down Royal racecourse and, ahead of the final National Hunt fixture of the year on St Stephen’s Day, we look back on some key winners who are looking forward to bigger and better things.

Samcro’s road to Cheltenham starts at Down Royal https://t.co/rVg6aQdxUj pic.twitter.com/62KUgY75Th — Racing Post (@RacingPost) November 2, 2018

County Meath-based trainer Gordon Elliott loves having runners at that particular course. In fact, he’s used Down Royal as a launchpad for many a quality thoroughbred over the years.

Riders from Ireland have a fine recent record at the Cheltenham Festival, so it might just be that one or two of these three Down Royal winners go on to major success across the Irish sea in England this spring. So, if you’re looking to see any of Elliot’s winners in action, read on to find out which ones to keep your eye out for, especially if you have a bet in mind.

Samcro

The highly-regarded Gigginstown House Stud-owned Samcro saw his colours lowered by Bedrock in the 2018 WKD Hurdleat the course. He bounced back to winning ways on his chase debut at the same venue, however.

There was little at fault with Samcro’s round of jumping at Down Royal. He was then dropped back in trip for a crack at the Grade 1 Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse.

Unfortunately, Samcro was taken off his feet by Fakir D’Oudairies in that race when falling two out. He looks vulnerable to a speedy type such as that rival over two-and-a-half miles, so the plan may now be to step him up to staying trips.

Provided he comes through other winter tests unscathed, Samcro is likely to be among the top Cheltenham betting offers on the RSA Chase, and currently has ante-post odds of 12/1 with Paddy Power.

Envoi Allen

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>👏Champion Bumper winner ENVOI ALLEN enjoys his first go over hurdles with a convincing success at Down Royal.<br><br>We could be hearing plenty more about him this season…<a href=”https://t.co/PrXGn2RfHu”>pic.twitter.com/PrXGn2RfHu</a></p>— Sporting Life (@SportingLife) <a href=”https://twitter.com/SportingLife/status/1190621070275072000?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>November 2, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Last season’s Cheltenham Champion Bumper looks to be on red-hot form. Race winner Envoi Allen has done more than his fair share to advertise it with two subsequent victories over hurdles.

They include when making all and jumping well in a Down Royal maiden hurdle in November. It was an easy victory for Envoi Allen, who is owned by Cheveley Park Stud – connections that are better known for having Flat thoroughbred racehorses.

Envoi Allen has since followed-up in Grade 1 company with another facile success in the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse. Although, he scored in an Irish point-to-point before running under Rules, so will stay further, he is favourite for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – which traditionally opens the Cheltenham Festival.

We haven’t got anywhere near the bottom of Envoi Allen just yet. He also heads bookmakers’ betting on the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle over an intermediate trip of about two miles and five furlongs.

Daylight Katie

Elliott also has a potentially smart mare on his hands in Daylight Katie. Like stable companions Samcro and Envoi Allen, she has an Irish point background and a progressive profile.

Daylight Katie placed in mares’ bumpers at both the Aintree Grand National meeting and Punchestown Festival in the spring. She has since scored twice over hurdles with victories at Fairyhouse and Down Royal.

One-or-two novice errors meant it was harder to follow-up on her maiden hurdle victory at this venue, with a Grade 3 success. However, Daylight Katie is sure to have learned plenty in these races, and also showed real guts when challenged at Down Royal to win.

The Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle – a Grade 2 contest on the third day of the Cheltenham Festival – is the obvious target. If Daylight Katie continues on her upward curve, then her current odds look to be of good value.