Thursday’s betting news from Royal Ascot

Ryan Moore heads into day three of Royal Ascot 2019 as the 1/3 favourite with Betfred, official bookmaker at Ascot, to be crowned the meeting’s QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Jockey.

Moore, who began the meeting as the 4/5 favourite having won the title on eight occasions, including for the last five years, has registered three victories so far this week and heads the leaderboard along with Danny Tudhope.

Moore has steered Arizona (G2 Coventry Stakes), Circus Maximus (G1 St James’s Palace Stakes) and Southern Hills (Windsor Castle Stakes) to victory this week and has six rides this afternoon, headed by 11/8 favourite Fleeting in the G2 Ribblesdale Stakes and Flag Of Honour (12/1) in the G1 Gold Cup. Moore also has a number of good chances tomorrow, Friday, June 21, with Japan (G2 King Edward VII Stakes), Ten Sovereigns (G1 Commonwealth Cup) and Hermosa (G1 Coronation Stakes) all favourite for their respective races.

Tudhope has enjoyed a Royal Ascot to remember with his victories coming aboard Lord Glitters (G1 Queen Anne Stakes), Addeybb (Wolferton Stakes) and Move Swiftly (G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes). Tudhope rides at Ripon this afternoon, but has mounts back at Royal Ascot on Friday and Saturday. Not quoted to be crowned the meeting’s leading rider at the start of the week, he is now a 16/1 shot with Betfred.

Tudhope’s remaining rides at Royal Ascot this week are Eagles By Day (G2 King Edward VII Stakes), Clay Regazzoni (Listed Chesham Stakes), Space Traveller (G3 Jersey Stakes), Dream Of Dreams (G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes) and Summerghand (Wokingham Handicap).

Frankie Dettori has won the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Jockey Award on five occasions and after two victories yesterday aboard Raffle Prize (G2 Queen Mary Stakes) and Crystal Ocean (G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes), he has been backed into 3/1 second-favouritism with three days of the meeting to go. His six rides this afternoon are headed by G1 Gold Cup favourite Stradivarius and the unexposed Sangarius in the G3 Hampton Court Stakes.

Betfred have suspended betting on the QIPCO Royal Ascot Top Trainer Award with Ballydoyle maestro Aidan O’Brien on course to win the competition for the 10th year following three victories already this week, all of which have been ridden by Moore, and with a host of chances still to come over the next three days.

The bookmaker has not opened a market on the colour of Her Majesty The Queen’s Hat this afternoon following sustained support for grey or silver with a number of other firms last night.

Royal Ascot Top Jockey. Betfred bet: 1/3 Ryan Moore; 3/1 Frankie Dettori; 16/1 Daniel Tudhope, James Doyle; 20/1 Oisin Murphy; 50/1 Jim Crowley, Richard Kingscote

SOVEREIGN PROVING KING PIN FOR PUNTERS AS STRADIVARIUS DRIFTS

Bookmakers reigned supreme on day two of Royal Ascot 2019 as no favourite entered the winner’s enclosure at the Berkshire venue. 6/1 chance Dashing Willoughby, backed in from 12/1, provided punters with some light relief in the G2 Queen’s Vase, but the defeat of 13/8f Magical (G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes) and 11/2jf New Graduate (Royal Hunt Cup) were frustrating results for bettors.

However, favourite backers are looking to respond instantly this afternoon with Sunday Sovereign proving a solid market leader in the opening £100,000 G2 Norfolk Stakes (2.30pm). The Paddy Twomey-trained two-year-old son of Equiano defeated subsequent G2 Coventry Stakes winner Arizona at the Curragh in May, before bolting up by seven lengths last time out at Tipperary. The King Power Racing-owned colt is a strong 13/8 favourite from 9/4 with Betfred, official bookmaker of Ascot. Air Force Jet represents Qatar Racing and Joseph O’Brien and is a 7/1 shot from 12/1 to back up a neck victory at Navan on his latest start over yesterday’s Windsor Castle Stakes hero Southern Hills in the six-furlong event.

King Power Racing also hold live claims in the £90,000 G3 Hampton Court Stakes (3.05pm) courtesy of the Andrew Balding-trained Fox Chairman. An unlucky third behind subsequent G1 St James’s Palace Stakes scorer Circus Maximus in the Listed Dee Stakes at Chester on May 9, the three-year-old son of Kingman is the 7/2 market leader from 9/2 with Betfred. The talentedSangarius, trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Frankie Dettori, was third to Tuesday’s G1 St James’s Palace Stakes second King Of Comedy last time and is an 11/2 chance from 7/1 with Betfred.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Fleeting is a solid favourite in the £200,000 G2 Ribblesdale Stakes (3.40pm). Third in the Investec Oaks at Epsom Downs on May 31, the three-year-old daughter of Zoffany is 6/4 from 7/4 with Betfred to capture the 12-furlong event under Ryan Moore.

In today’s feature race, the £500,000 G1 Gold Cup (4.20pm), the John Gosden-trainedStradivarius bids to become the first horse since Yeats to win back-to-back renewals of the two-mile and four-furlong contest. The five-year-old son of Sea The Stars is weak in the betting with Betfred, drifting out to 2/1 from 5/4. By contrast, his two market rivals have strengthened this morning, with Godolphin’s Melbourne Cup hero Cross Counter a 7/2 shot from 9/2 with Betfred, whilst improving stayer Dee Ex Bee, trained by Mark Johnston, is 5/1 from 6/1 with the same firm.

The £120,000 Britannia Handicap (5.00pm) is a tricky puzzle for punters to solve, but Migration, who represents the in-form David Menuisier is a notable market mover, constricting in price to 7/1 from 10/1 with Betfred. The unexposed Davydenko has won both of his starts this term and has attracted each-way support into 9/1 from 14/1 with Betfred for the straight-mile contest.

In the concluding race of the day, the £90,000 King George V Stakes (5.35pm), Mark Johnston’sSir Ron Priestley, unbeaten in two starts this year, is a 9/2 chance from 6/1 with Betfred, as is the William Haggas-trained Sinjaari, a narrow second at Newbury last time out.

Betfred spokesman Matt Hulmes said: “There has been a fair spread of money on Gold Cup Day, with punters latching onto Air Force Jet and Sunday Sovereign in the opener, with both having their form franked already this week. They are also playing up their Crystal Ocean winnings hoping for another Frankie and Sir Michael winner in Sangarius and keeping the faith in the Moore and O’Brien combo courtesy of Fleeting, who is very strong in the Ribblesdale. The best backed however is in the Britannia, as the money has not stopped coming for Migration since he was assured of a run in the race late yesterday afternoon.”

Betfred Market Movers

2.30pm G2 Norfolk Stakes – Sunday Sovereign (13/8 from 9/4) & Air Force Jet (7/1 from 12/1)

3.05pm G3 Hampton Court Stakes – Fox Chairman (7/2 from 9/2) & Sangarius (11/2 from 7/1)

3.40pm G2 Ribblesdale Stakes – Fleeting (6/4 from 7/4)

4.20pm G1 Gold Cup – Cross Counter (7/2 from 9/2) & Dee Ex Bee (5/1 from 6/1)

5.00pm Britannia Handicap – Migration (7/1 from 10/1) & Davydenko (9/1 from 14/1)