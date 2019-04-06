Tiger Roll becomes a Grand National Legend

The Gordon Elliott-trained Tiger Roll, a nine-year-old by former Epsom Derby winner Authorized, carrying 11st 5lb, became the first horse since Red Rum in 1974 to win two Randox Health Grand Nationals.

The 4/1 favourite, the fourth shortest-priced winner in the history of the race, beat 66/1 chance Magic Of Light from Jessica Harrington’s yard by two-and-three-quarter lengths, with a further two-and-a-quarter lengths back to Rathvinden, the mount of Ruby Walsh, completing an Irish 1-2-3.

Elliott, for whom it was a third Randox Health Grand National success – he also trained Silver Birch to win the 2007 renewal of the £1-million race – who becomes only the eighth trainer in Grand National history to saddle three winners of the race, said:

“We work very hard for this the whole time. I’ve got a brilliant team behind me, and all my family at home. Davy Russell’s mother died last year, and this was for her, and my uncle Willie Elliott died this year and this was for him.”

Asked to sum up his brilliant horse, who now has four Cheltenham Festival wins and two Randox Health Grand National victories to his name, Elliott shook his head and just said: “Tiger.”

Tiger Roll is owned by Gigginstown House Stud, the racing and breeding operation of Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary, who said:

“It’s just unbelievable. I thought that he genuinely had no chance today carrying that weight, but it was a beautiful ride and a phenomenal training performance by Gordon. It’s brilliant he keeps bringing this horse back to Cheltenham better than ever and Aintree better than ever. What a ride by Davy – fantastic!”

Jessica Harrington, trainer of the runner-up Magic Of Light (66/1), who became the first mare to be placed in the Randox Health Grand National since Dubacilla in 1995, said of her runner:

“Paddy (Kennedy) said she was doing too much and just running away – she loved it. I didn’t expect her to run so well. All the way round I kept thinking, she’s going too easily, but then I saw Tiger Roll on her inside and I thought, oh no – yet she came back at him. She’s amazing, the only mare in the race and only eight.”

Willie Mullins, trainer of the third-placed Rathvinden (8/1) was happy with his horse’s performance, stating:

“I am delighted, Ruby said he made a bad mistake at Valentines, I missed that – I didn’t think he handled the water that well. He had every chance, he was up there galloping.”