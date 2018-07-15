US Navy Flag & Kew Gardens win Group 1 races in Britain & France

US Navy Flag and Kew Gardens provided Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore with a big race double in Britain and France respectively when taking the Darley July Cup at Newmarket and the Juddmonte Grand Prix de Paris at ParisLongchamp on Saturday.

The success-filled Saturday for Team Ballydoyle began when US Navy Flag triumphed in the Newmarket’s Group 1 contest when the son of War Front dominated from the front, eventuallly winning by a length and three-quarters.

When discussing the winner, O’Brien commented:

“To come back after running a mile, and he got a hard mile at Ascot, is incredible. He has got a lot of natural speed. He is pure speed and determined. Ryan gave him a brilliant ride, it was unbelievable.”

The rapid U S Navy Flag makes all to give give Ryan Moore a first triumph in the Darley July Cup triumph at Newmarket. It's a fourth win in the big sprint for Aidan O’Brien. pic.twitter.com/7zvBgiydvr — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) July 14, 2018

Later in the evening, Kew Gardens, who Moore held up in the early stages of the Paris race, kept on strongly to hold off Neubosc to win the mile and a half Juddmonte Grand Prix de Paris.

The Ballydoyle handler said of this year’s Queen’s Vase winner at Royal Ascot, Kew Gardens:

“You couldn’t be happier with him. Ryan took his time on him and rode him for pace. He quickened up well and was brave at the end. He’s a very progressive colt, he’s progressed lovely since his last run.”