Video – Nicky Henderson on his Aintree runners including Grand National

He is one of the greatest trainers ever and we have a video of Nicky Henderson previewing his runners at the Aintree Grand National festival.

Tomorrow – 2:20 Pentland Hills

(Overnight) at Aintree Doom Bar Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1)

13/8

Tomorrow – 2:20 Adjali

(Overnight) at Aintree Doom Bar Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1)

20/1

Tomorrow – 3:25 Verdana Blue

(Overnight) at Aintree Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1)

12/1

Tomorrow – 3:25 Brain Power

(Overnight) at Aintree Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1)

25/1

Tomorrow – 3:25 Buveur D’Air

(Overnight) at Aintree Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1)

4/5

Tomorrow – 4:40 Theinval

(Overnight) at Aintree Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

9/1

Tomorrow – 4:40 Whatswrongwithyou

(Overnight) at Aintree Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

10/1

Friday, 05 April 2019 – 1:45 Top Notch

(Four day) at Aintree Merseyrail Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

12/1

Friday, 05 April 2019 – 1:45 Kobrouk

(Four day) at Aintree Merseyrail Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

16/1

Friday, 05 April 2019 – 1:45 Colonial Dreams

(Four day) at Aintree Merseyrail Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

20/1

Friday, 05 April 2019 – 1:45 Pacific De Baune

(Four day) at Aintree Merseyrail Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

16/1

Friday, 05 April 2019 – 2:20 Epatante

(Four day) at Aintree Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

8/1

Friday, 05 April 2019 – 2:20 Precious Cargo

(Four day) at Aintree Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

6/1

Friday, 05 April 2019 – 2:20 Mister Fisher

(Four day) at Aintree Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

8/1

Friday, 05 April 2019 – 2:20 Style De Vole

(Four day) at Aintree Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

20/1

Friday, 05 April 2019 – 2:50 Mr Whipped

(Four day) at Aintree Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

10/1

Friday, 05 April 2019 – 3:25 Top Notch

(Overnight) at Aintree Jlt Chase (Registered As The Melling Chase) (Grade 1)

9/1

Friday, 05 April 2019 – 4:05 O O Seven

(Four day) at Aintree Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

14/1

Friday, 05 April 2019 – 4:05 Janika

(Four day) at Aintree Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

10/1

Friday, 05 April 2019 – 4:05 Kilcrea Vale

(Four day) at Aintree Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

16/1

Friday, 05 April 2019 – 4:05 Valtor

(Four day) at Aintree Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

33/1

Friday, 05 April 2019 – 4:05 Divine Spear

(Four day) at Aintree Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

25/1

Friday, 05 April 2019 – 4:40 Champ

(Four day) at Aintree Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

11/4

Friday, 05 April 2019 – 4:40 Downtown Getaway

(Four day) at Aintree Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

10/1

Saturday, 06 April 2019 – 1:45 Burbank

(Four day) at Aintree Gaskells Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

25/1

Saturday, 06 April 2019 – 1:45 Rather Be

(Four day) at Aintree Gaskells Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

16/1

Saturday, 06 April 2019 – 2:25 Champ

(Four day) at Aintree Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

Saturday, 06 April 2019 – 2:25 Angels Breath

(Four day) at Aintree Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

Saturday, 06 April 2019 – 2:25 Precious Cargo

(Four day) at Aintree Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

Saturday, 06 April 2019 – 3:30 Jen’s Boy

(Four day) at Chepstow Bet On Course At Sid Hooper Novices’ Hurdle

Saturday, 06 April 2019 – 3:40 William Henry

(Four day) at Aintree Ryanair Stayers Hurdle (Registered As The Liverpool Hurdle) (Grade 1)

14/1

Saturday, 06 April 2019 – 4:20 River Wylde

(Four day) at Aintree Betway Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

16/1

Saturday, 06 April 2019 – 4:20 Lough Derg Spirit

(Four day) at Aintree Betway Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

16/1

Saturday, 06 April 2019 – 5:15 Kilcrea Vale

(Four day) at Aintree Randox Health Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

100/1

Saturday, 06 April 2019 – 5:15 Valtor

(Four day) at Aintree Randox Health Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

33/1

Saturday, 06 April 2019 – 6:20 Sunshade

(Four day) at Aintree Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle (Conditional Jockeys’ And Amateur Riders’ Race)