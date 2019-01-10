Wayne Lordan rides Captain Joy in Friday’s All Weather Fast-Track Qualifier at Dundalk

Dundalk will hosts its first Fast-Track Qualifier of the 2018-19 All-Weather Championships on Friday, with seven runners contesting the €26,000 Become The Face Of BetVictor Race (6.30pm) over a mile.

The winner of the level weights contest is guaranteed a free start in the £150,000 Sun Racing All-Weather Mile Championship at Lingfield Park on £1-million All-Weather Championships Finals Day, Good Friday, April 19.

The Tracey Collins-trained 10-year-old grey Captain Joy has an excellent strike rate on All-Weather surfaces, winning 10 of his 23 starts on them.

The horse claimed the biggest prize of his career when taking the 2016 £150,000 Sun Racing All-Weather Mile Championship, while he also finished third in 2015 and was sixth last year.

Captain Joy’s most recent victory came in Friday’s race last year when partnered by Pat Smullen, but will be ridden for the first time by Wayne Lordan on Friday.

Speaking ahead of the race, Curragh-based trainer Tracey Collins said:

“Captain Joy seems very well and has a good draw in stall one. He is getting that bit older now so we will see what happens tomorrow. If he runs well, we will make a decision about whether we continue or he retires.”

Sadly, the horse’s owner, Canadian-born Herb Stanley, died in the past week and was buried on Monday.