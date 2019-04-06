What happened to your horse in the Randox Health Grand National?

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin

To see what happened to your horse in this year’s Randox Health Grand National, here are all the details, beginning with the 18 horses that successfully completed the course at Liverpool.

1 TIGER ROLL (IRE) BL, TS 9 11-05 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE/Davy Russell 4/1 Fav

2 MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE) P 8 10-11 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Jessica Harrington IRE/Paddy Kennedy 66/1

3 RATHVINDEN (IRE) 11 11-00 Ronnie Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE/Ruby Walsh 8/1

4 WALK IN THE MILL (FR) 9 10-04 Baroness Harding Robert Walford/James Best 25/1

5 ANIBALE FLY (FR) TS 9 11-10 J P McManus Tony Martin IRE/Mark Walsh

6 ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE) TS 10 11-00 Two Golf Widows Lucinda Russell/Derek Fox

7 REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 11 10-12 J P McManus Anthony Honeyball / Jonathan Burke

8 SINGLEFARMPAYMENT H 9 10-06 Neal Griffith & Heather Haddock Tom George/Paddy Brennan

9 OUTLANDER (IRE) 11 11-04 Gowing’s Eleven Richard Spencer/James Bowen

10 VALSEUR LIDO (FR) 10 10-06 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE/Rachael Blackmore

11 LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE) 9 10-04 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE/David Mullins

12 A TOI PHIL (FR) TS 9 10-11 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE/Denis O’Regan

13 BLESS THE WINGS (IRE) P 14 10-03 Adrian Butler & Stephen O’Connor Gordon Elliott IRE/Robert Dunne

14 ULTRAGOLD (FR) TS 11 10-07 Brocade Racing John Romans Terry Warner Colin Tizzard/Tom O’Brien

15 VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) TS, P 10 10-06 Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent David Pipe/Tom Scudamore

16 CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE) 10 10-03 Stuart Coltherd Stuart Coltherd/Sam Coltherd

17 FOLSOM BLUE (IRE) TS, P 12 10-04 Core Partnership Gordon Elliott IRE/Luke Dempsey

18 VALTOR (FR) 10 11-06 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson/Daryl Jacob

19 DON POLI (IRE) P 10 11-03 Darren & Annaley Yates Philip Kirby/Mr Patrick Mullins

FELL 1 VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE) 9 10-04 Trevor Hemmings Sue Smith/Danny Cook

BD 1 UP FOR REVIEW (IRE) 10 10-06 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE/Danny Mullins

PU 11 MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE) V 8 10-10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE/Sean Bowen

FELL 19 ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE) P 9 10-13 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs/Richard Johnson

FELL 19 GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) TS 10 10-04 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE/J J Slevin

FELL 19 JURY DUTY (IRE) TS 8 10-11 Sideways Syndicate Gordon Elliott IRE/Robbie Power

PU 19 BLOW BY BLOW (IRE) BL, TS 8 10-06 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE/Andrew Ring

PU 21 MINELLA ROCCO (IRE) 9 11-01 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill/Richie McLernon

PU 25 STEP BACK (IRE) P 9 10-07 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Mark Bradstock/Nico de Boinville

FELL 26 BALLYOPTIC (IRE) 9 11-01 Mills & Mason Partnership Nigel Twiston-Davies/Tom Bellamy

UR 27 PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 11 11-01 Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE/Paul Townend

PU 27 LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE) 9 11-01 Trevor Hemmings Nick Alexander/Henry Brooke

PU 28 WARRIORS TALE TS 10 10-13 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden

PU 28 NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE) P 10 10-10 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE/Mark Enright

PU 28 RAMSES DE TEILLEE (FR) TS 7 10-09 John White & Anne Underhill David Pipe/David Noonan

PU 28 JUST A PAR (IRE) BL 12 10-02 Mark Scott James Moffatt/Aidan Coleman

PU 29 GO CONQUER (IRE) TS 10 11-03 Paul & Clare Rooney Nigel Twiston-Davies/Sam Twiston-Davies

PU 29 MALA BEACH (IRE) 11 11-02 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE/Mr Jamie Codd

PU 29 DOUNIKOS (FR) 8 11-00 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE/Jack Kennedy

PU 29 TEA FOR TWO 10 10-09 Jane Williams & Len Jakeman Jane Williams/Lizzie Kelly

PU 29 JOE FARRELL (IRE) 10 10-02 Mark Sherwood, Nigel Morris & Rebecca Curtis Rebecca Curtis/Adam Wedge

Time: 9m 01.00s

Distances: 2¾, 2¼, 11, ½, 9, 2¼, ½, 3, 2, hd, 1¼, 1¼, 3¼, 3¼, 11, 7, 16, 41

