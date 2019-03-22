Where to place your bet this coming Derby day?

This coming May 5th 2019 is the 145th anniversary of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Louisiana.

And for those who did not know and are new in the industry, the Kentucky Derby is race for G1 stake thoroughbred horses in a 1 and a quartile mile stretch which has also become the richest race of all time with a guaranteed 3 million dollar pot prize for the winner. This escalation will highlight a topnotch record-setting, 34-stake race schedule with a cumulative amount of $12.03 million for the Churchill Downs’ 2019 Spring Meet.

The Kentucky Derby, or what other calls as ‘The Run for the Roses” or “The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports” is ranked as one of the most important thoroughbred races in the world and the first to form the Triple Crown Series. This race has been the longest running since 1875 even continuing through two World Wars and the Great Depression which makes it a valuable jewel in the racing world.

20 thoroughbred race track rockstars will be expected to sprint their way for the Triple Crown at Louisville where Justify, last year’s Triple Crown winner, is the crowd fave.

Now, if you say you are looking for the best outlet to place your bets for the coming Derby, then TVG Network is the right place for you.

Ranked as the third best horse racing betting sites in America and in the world, TVG has never failed its clients with their services provided since 1993 next to XpressBets and BetAmerica.

Just one of their offers to new players is an oozing welcome bonus, television and online streaming, mobile betting app, trusted bank options and access to 150 race tracks in the world and that is just the broad scope of it.

TVG offers wagering promos that are available for all registered bet players which will make this race crazier on this first leg. Registrants will also get full access to information which a bettor would certainly love to have just like race information, odds and promos of important races like Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes, Preakness Stakes and The Pegasus World Cup to name a few.

Since horse racing has become bigger and bigger in the coming years, gambling on horses is allowed where most tracks offer parimutuel betting in which the money is pooled and shared proportionally among winners just like in the Kentucky Derby—the biggest horse race in the world and many others on the line.

Their live streaming has given convenience to their members since then courtesy of the NBC Sports Live Extra and NBC Sports Live Extra mobile application. This means all the members of TVG can access their accounts anywhere and in any ways they can with their electronic gadgets all over the world making them a crowd-favorite in the horse racing world.

This top rated betting site not only offers attracting bonuses just like the doubling of their initial deposit, but there are also ongoing promo deals that can be claimed by handicaps for free bets and free money.

One can access information of a certain race like the contenders’ ranking, analysis, odds and many more through TVG network. Kentucky Derby as an example, where this online expert provides step-by-step instructions on how to bet on the race with three different ways in a way a bettor wants to bag their money in.

For new players, if you ought to know about the win, place, and show bets, then this would be the best outlet for you. You may also spice things up with an EXACTA or try a pro betting called TRIFECTA while checking the odd days early before the race in their website. These are just a few examples of how TVG can help you through step into the winning basket with the other millionaires.

Take TVG with you and keep the wagering on the go anywhere in your mobile devices or smartphones and tablets. This is why TVG is a crowd-favorite on the horse racing industry as it provides bet players the convenience for this most-watched sport.

If you are a new player and wish to be successful in your first placed bet, this online expert will guide you with a bounty of information and details from the history of the race, to the leading contenders and the odds of the possible winner. This is the only membership which you can definitely say that the money you spent was worth it.

For more details of the upcoming Kentucky Derby visit at :https://www.tvg.com/promos/kentucky-derby/ . Make sure to register first as one of their new bet players to avail a doubled deposit instantly and all the information you will need for the upcoming Derby race day.