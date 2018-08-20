26 consecutive wins for Winx as she takes Black Caviar’s record

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Winx winning the Group 1 Winx Stakes at Royal Randwick

Australia’s champion mare, Winx, beat Black Caviar’s record for consecutive wins by extending her unbeaten run to 26 races, when claiming a third successive triumph in what is now the Group 1 Winx Stakes at Royal Randwick.

In the 7-furlong race, the Hugh Bowman-ridden mare tracked Kementari for much of the race and found herself in mid-division at the half-way mark. The 7-year-old, the highest-rated racehorse in the world, hit top gear and powered to the line, holding off her nearest challenger on the day, Invictus Prince, by two lengths, with D’Argento a further length back in third.

Winning trainer Chris Waller admitted he hasn’t seen any signs that the mare is losing her dominance:

“Just looking for signs of her losing that dominance. Haven’t seen one ounce of it. If anything I’ve seen improvement. It’s quite staggering. It shouldn’t be about me, it’s about that amazing animal. What she is doing for sport in Australia – we should all take a bow and say well done.”

When asked if he felt she may have been vulnerable on the bend, the trainer stated:

“Same as the last 25 starts. She never looks like she’s dominant. You are always just hoping to see her do it. The pressure came into the race and her and Kementari loomed large. What she does to horses is simply break their hearts. She can maintain it and some other very good horses can’t.”

