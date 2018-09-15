27 wins in a row, 20 at Group 1 level for Winx as she takes Colgate Optic White Stakes

Winx, under Hugh Bowman, made it 27 wins in a row in the AUD $500,000 Colgate Optic White Stakes at Randwick on Saturday, beating a three-time Group 1 winner in Le Romain by four lengths, with Queensland Oaks winner Egg Tart in third. It was a 20th Group 1 win for the super mare, and her 11th at Randwick.

Winning trainer Chris Waller said of the success:

“To have 27 wins you have to go through some quite intense work, 27 times. You have to bring a horse to the races 27 times and you go home safely 27 times. That is quite remarkable.”

Waller added:

“I think she can only do it because of her ability. She is not getting bottomed out in races. She is going home as if it is a training gallop. It must be an exceptional skill to do that. It is actually impossible what she is doing. And what Black Caviar did and what Makybe Diva did wining three Melbourne Cups in a row. It is heroic what she is doing.”

Waller will make a decision next week about Winx’s next target, but she will head to Melbourne with the Turnbull Stakes (2,000m) at Flemington on October 6 or the Caulfield Stakes (2,000m) a week later as her options before attempting to win a fourth consecutive Cox Plate on October 27.