Record Entries for Australia’s Longines Golden Slipper, the world’s richest 2 year-old race

The iconic Longines Golden Slipper has reached new heights, with an all-time record number of first nominations taken by the Australian Turf Club for the 2019 event at Rosehill Gardens.

A total of 2452 horses have been nominated for the AUD $3.5 million Longines Golden Slipper, the world’s richest race for two year olds to be run at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday 23 March 2019.

The 1,205 colts and geldings and 1,247 fillies entered for the 2019 Longines Golden Slipper represent a 12 per cent increase on the previous year’s total of 2197 first nominations.

The first nominations are also a record in the race’s history, well up from the previous mark of 2216 first nominations in 2007.

Leading stables and trainers from across Australia with the highest number of entries include Godolphin with 140 entries, followed by David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig (136), Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott (106), Chris Waller (91), Tony McEvoy (87), Snowden Racing (86), Mick Price Racing and Breeding (75), Ciaron Maher Racing (69), Darren Weir (65) and Hawkes Racing (52).

Sires with the highest number of entries start with Snitzel at 112 nominations, followed by I am Invincible (105), Deep Field (100), Fastnet Rock (82), Not A Single Doubt (74), Rubick (69), Dissident (68), and former Longines Golden Slipper winner Sebring (64).

Australian Turf Club Acting CEO James Heddo said the influence of the $3.5 million Longines Golden Slipper on Australian racing was as strong as ever.

“The Longines Golden Slipper is what every owner, trainer and breeder dreams of and wants to win from the moment a horse takes its first steps,’’ Heddo said.