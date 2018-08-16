Winx bids for Australian thoroughbred racing record 26th consecutive victory on Saturday

The world’s highest-rated racehorse aims for Australian racing history at Royal Randwick this Saturday in the first Group One of the season and in a race named in her honour by the Australian Turf Club.

Sydney’s mighty mare Winx bids for an Australian thoroughbred racing record 26th consecutive victory in the Group One AUD$500,000 Winx Stakes, a race which has been elevated to Group One status this year.

Winx takes on a field filled with fellow Group One winners, including Godolphin’s glamour colt Kementari, D’argento and Unforgotten from champion trainer Chris Waller’s team, and Ace High for trainer David Payne.

Saturday’s nine-race card also features the first leg of the Darley Princess Series, with the running of the Group 2 AUD$200,000 Darley Silver Shadow Stakes for the three year old fillies.

Longines Golden Slipper Stakes runner-up Oohood is the favourite ahead of Fiesta and Outback Barbie.

Australian Turf Club General Manager of Racing James Ross said: “The elevation of the Winx Stakes to a Group One this year has drawn a very high-quality field, with the clash of Winx and Kementari a highlight event ahead of even bigger Spring features.’’