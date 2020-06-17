Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Wednesday is Day 2 of Royal Ascot 2020. Here is the running order of races, with Irish-trained horses shown. There will be live coverage of all races on Sky Sports Racing, with Raceday Live starting at 12.30pm. Virgin Media One and ITV 1 with also show Royal Ascot and their live coverage will begin at 1.30pm.

Wednesday 17th June 2020

1.15 The Silver Royal Hunt Cup (Handicap) (A consolation race for the Royal Hunt Cup) (Class 2) (Open) 3+ £35,000 One mile

1.50 The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 3 £60,000 One mile, two furlongs

New World Tapestry (Adam Kirby) for Aidan O’Brien

Russian Emperor (Ryan Moore) for Aidan O’Brien

2.25 The King George V Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105) 3 £60,000 One mile, four furlongs

3.00 The Prince of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 4+ £250,000 One mile, two furlongs

Japan (Ryan Moore) for Aidan O’Brien

3.35 The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) (Open) 3+ £75,000 One mile

4.10 The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 2 £40,000 Five furlongs

Chief Little Hawk (Ryan Moore) for Aidan O’Brien

Hyde Park Barracks (Seán Levey) for Aidan O’Brien

4.40 The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105) 4+ £35,000 One mile, six furlongs