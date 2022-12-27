Six-timer for Willie Mullins at Leopardstown

1 total views, 1 views today

Champion National Hunt trainer Willie Mullins had 6 winners while jockey Paul Townend rode a double on Day 2 of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival on Tuesday.

Mullins took both Grade 1 races and the only race on the card that escaped the Closutton handler was the Paddy Power Chase won by father and son combination of Eric and Conor McNamara with Real Steel taking the €200,000 prize.

What a race!! 🏇 Real Steel wins a cracking renewal of the €200,000 @paddypower Chase for father/son duo Eric & Conor McNamara @LeopardstownRC pic.twitter.com/r3GC0SX2mr — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 27, 2022

Grade 1 double

The Grade 1 The Paddy’s Rewards Club Steeplechase over 2 miles 1 furlong was won by Blue Lord, the first of a Grade 1 double for Willie Mullins. Ridden by Daryl Jacob, Blue Lord claimed an 11 length success in the €125,000 race. Captain Guinness (7/1) and Chacun Pour Soi (6/4f) brought up the placings.

👀 A shuddering mistake from Chacun Pour Soi sees Blue Lord take full advantage to land the G1 @paddypower Rewards Club Chase for @WillieMullinsNH, @Dazjacob10, @simon_munir & Isaac Souede @LeopardstownRC 6-7 over fences & 3 G1 wins too for Blue Lord 👏 pic.twitter.com/ljLzJkqj02 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 27, 2022

Mullins claimed a Grade 1 double half an hour later when Facile Vega maintained his unbeaten record in claiming the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle. It was a second victory on the day for jockey Paul Townend. Facile Vega, the son of multiple Cheltenham Festival winner Quevega who now has 6 careers wins, led a Mullins domination as Il Etait Temps and Ashroe Diamond filled the places.

😍 Facile Vega. That’s it. That’s the tweet. 🏇 Six runs

🥇 Six wins

🏆 G1 @paddypower Future Champions Novice Hurdle

🏆 G1 Champion Bumper

🏆 G1 Punchestown Champion I.N.H. Flat Race

⭐️ Superstar@WillieMullinsNH | @PTownend | @LeopardstownRC pic.twitter.com/WeGVN7Kf4A — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 27, 2022

The opening Paddy Power ‘I have No Idea What Day It Is’ 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle over 2 miles went to Tekao (10/11f) for Willie Mullins and jockey Mark Walsh in the colours of JP McManus. The French-bred son of Doctor Dino, third on his Irish debut at Navan last month, held off the challenge of Rachael Blackmore on Ascending (9/2) with another McManus-owned runner, Goodie Two Shoes (11/2) next home in third.

Dysart Dynamo (2/5f) was a very easy winner of the Paddy Power ‘From The Horse’s Mouth Podcast’ Beginners Steeplechase. He finished 28 lengths ahead of Irascible (6/1) in the four-runner three-finisher contest over 2 miles 1 furlong.

Willie Mullins brought up a fifth winner of the day when Winter Fog (11/2) took the Paddy Power ‘Je Suis Une Baguette’ Handicap Hurdle under seven pound claiming jockey Kieran Callaghan.

Six-timer for Mulllins

Point to Point winner Fact To File made a successful transition to Rules when taking the concluding Bumper under Patrick Mullins, completing a six-timer on the day for his father Willie.

🔥 Remarkable.. six winners for @WillieMullinsNH at @LeopardstownRC this afternoon Point scorer Fact To File makes the perfect start to life under Rules with Patrick Mullins doing the steering to cap a fine day for team Closutton pic.twitter.com/XJIssgWMIa — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 27, 2022

