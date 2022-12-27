Six-timer for Willie Mullins at Leopardstown

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-
0
0
Credit: @LeopardstownRC.

 1 total views,  1 views today

Champion National Hunt trainer Willie Mullins had 6 winners while jockey Paul Townend rode a double on Day 2 of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival on Tuesday.

Mullins took both Grade 1 races and the only race on the card that escaped the Closutton handler was the Paddy Power Chase won by father and son combination of Eric and Conor McNamara with Real Steel taking the €200,000 prize.

Grade 1 double

The Grade 1 The Paddy’s Rewards Club Steeplechase over 2 miles 1 furlong was won by Blue Lord, the first of a Grade 1 double for Willie Mullins. Ridden by Daryl Jacob, Blue Lord claimed an 11 length success in the €125,000 race. Captain Guinness (7/1) and Chacun Pour Soi (6/4f) brought up the placings.

Mullins claimed a Grade 1 double half an hour later when Facile Vega maintained his unbeaten record in claiming the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle. It was a second victory on the day for jockey Paul Townend. Facile Vega, the son of multiple Cheltenham Festival winner Quevega who now has 6 careers wins, led a Mullins domination as Il Etait Temps and Ashroe Diamond filled the places.

The opening Paddy Power ‘I have No Idea What Day It Is’ 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle over 2 miles went to Tekao (10/11f) for Willie Mullins and jockey Mark Walsh in the colours of JP McManus. The French-bred son of Doctor Dino, third on his Irish debut at Navan last month, held off the challenge of Rachael Blackmore on Ascending (9/2) with another McManus-owned runner, Goodie Two Shoes (11/2) next home in third.

Dysart Dynamo (2/5f) was a very easy winner of the Paddy Power ‘From The Horse’s Mouth Podcast’ Beginners Steeplechase. He finished 28 lengths ahead of Irascible (6/1) in the four-runner three-finisher contest over 2 miles 1 furlong.

Willie Mullins brought up a fifth winner of the day when Winter Fog (11/2) took the Paddy Power ‘Je Suis Une Baguette’ Handicap Hurdle under seven pound claiming jockey Kieran Callaghan.

Six-timer for Mulllins

Point to Point winner Fact To File made a successful transition to Rules when taking the concluding Bumper under Patrick Mullins, completing a six-timer on the day for his father Willie.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here