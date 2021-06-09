When it comes to Royal Ascot, few jockey/trainer partnerships have had more success than John Gosden and Frankie Dettori. Year after year, the duo scoop victories in the biggest races at the prestigious five-day meeting, and the upcoming renewal looks set to be no different — as they lead the way in many of the top racecards with sites like this one: https://smarkets.com/sport/horse-racing.

So, with the 2021 edition of Royal Ascot just a matter of weeks away, let’s take a look at the Gosden/Dettori horses that you need to keep an eye out for this year. Read on to find out more!

Palace Pier – Queen Anne Stakes

Where better to start than with Palace Pier, who is heavy favourite in day one’s feature race, the Queen Anne Stakes. The four-year-old is odds-on to win the one-mile outing at 4/7 and there’s no doubt that he will be a popular bet in punters’ opening day accumulators. Palace Pier won three times last season, including the Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes at last year’s meeting, and has started this campaign in fine form — winning the Group 2 Mile at Sandown before landing the Group 1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury earlier this month, beating Lady Bowthrope over the line by a length and a half. Alpine Star and Order Of Australia are his nearest competition at 7/1. However, given their inconsistent form, it would be a real surprise to see one of them pip Palace Pier in this race.

Lord North – Prince Of Wales’s Stakes

At 9/4, Lord North offers a little more value for money in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, day two’s showpiece race. The five-year-old won the Group 1 race by almost four lengths clear of Addeybb last year, but was rather disappointing for the remainder of the season, failing to win in three outings including coming home in last in the Champion Stakes back at Ascot in October. However, he kicked off this season with a victory in the prestigious Dubai Turf, which boasts a purse of £1.75m for the winner, at Meydan in March and if he can carry that form into Ascot, you’d expect him to hold off the challenges of Love and the rest of the field.

Stradivarius – Gold Cup



All eyes will be on Stradivarius in the Gold Cup, the flagship race of the week. The seven-year-old is gunning for a record-equalling fourth successive victory in the two-mile, four-furlong race and he’s currently available at around 6/4 to do so. Stradivarius’ Gold Cup triumph last year was perhaps his most impressive yet as he romped over the line 10 lengths clear of Nayef Road in second. He got the better of the Mark Johnston-trained horse again in the Goodwood Cup, this time by just a length. However, like Lord North it was a disappointing end to the season, as he went without a win in three races. He’s kicked off this campaign with a win at Ascot back in April, and there’s no doubt that his fans will be hoping that he’s back on top form for the Royal meeting.

