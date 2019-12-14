Champions Cup: Connacht claim 27-24 win over Gloucester

Connacht edged out Gloucester to claim a valuable 27-24 win in the Champions Cup at the Sportsground on Saturday.

Connacht desperately needed the win having lost to the same opposition last weekend 26-17. However, they turned this game around at the Sportsground though, despite trailing by 11 points with just 4 minutes left Andy Friend’s side found something in the tank to get them over the line.

Connacht made a super start to the game with Conor Fitzgerald kicking a penalty to give them a 3-0 lead after 15 minutes. However, the next 13 or 14 minutes we didn’t see a score. Then on 30 minutes Caolan Blade popped up with a well taken try. Connacht applied the pressure allowing blade to burrow his way over from close distance. However, no sooner had Connacht kicked the conversion, Gloucester scored a try. The ball was worked wide and Gerbrandt Grobler walked in for a try. Billy Twelvetrees kicked the conversion to leave it 10-7 Connacht at the break.

On the resumption, Gloucester took the lead. An interception on the Connacht 22. Mark Atkinson using his speed to break through and saunter through for a try. It would go from bad to worse for Andy Friend’s men. The visitors got their third try on 65 minutes. This time it was the turn of Lewis Ludlow who dived over in the corner. Twelvetrees applied the finish from the conversion. Atkinson would get his second try on 68 minutes after some good play. Ollie Thorley split the Connacht defence with a superb break, after several phases of play the ball found Atkinson who fooled the Connacht defence with a dummy to cross the line.

Connacht roared on by the vocal home support weren’t going to give in. They brought on our very own Niall Murray who was superb making his debut for Connacht. Massive congratulations to him. Additionally, Andy Friend also introduced Robin Copeland. The substitutes brought the energy into the game and Shane Delahunt dived over on 77 minutes to give Connacht one final chance.

They got that final chance and they took it. After receiving the kick-off from the conversion, Bundee Aki made a massive carry upfield. After a few phases the ball was played to Robin Copeland who broke through to send the Galway Sportsground crowd into delirium. Moreover, this was a massive win for Connacht and a massive win for the supporters. Connacht still remain in the hunt for a place in the quarter-finals.

Speaking to RTE Sport after the game Andy Friend said, “We made life hard for ourselves again,” He continued, “I certainly never doubt the character of this team and their fight. ”

Video Off The Ball.