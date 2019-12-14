Champions Cup: Saracens beat Munster 15-6

Saracens have beat Munster 15-6 in the Champions Cup on Saturday. Munster travelled to Allianz Park knowing a win would have firmly put them in second spot in the table. The Saracens win now opens the group up with Racing top of the table, then Munster and Saracens close behind.

Munster’s preparations were interrupted before kick-off with Peter O’Mahony having to withdraw from the side with a groin injury. Jack O’Donoghue replaced him in the starting 15. Munster’s injury problems were even greater when Tadhg Beirne was stretchered off after 11 minutes after falling heavy after a tackle. However, up to that point Saracens only had penalty courtesy of Owen Farrell. Indeed, the England out half had a chance to kick for the posts in the opening quarter but he sent to touch, which then came to nothing.

Munster though when they did make an attack they went close. Andrew Conway going close only for Max Mullins to make a try saving tackle. Hanrahan though had a penalty as the referee was playing advantage. He converted that penalty to make it 3-3. Farrell could have had another three points before the break but he missed and it was 3-3 at the break.

On the resumption then the game heated up. A 30 man melee which also involved a Munster medic and Jamie George sparked the home side into life. Sean Maitland crossed over on 65 minutes after some good work from Billy Vunipola in the scrum. Vunipola himself then that all but assured victory on 71 minutes with a try of his own which Farrell converted. Munster could have got a bonus point but Hanrahan opted to kick to the corner instead of a kick at goal. Saracens beat Munster 15-6 now lie just 1 point off the Red Army in Pool 4.

SARACENS: Max Malins; Sean Maitland, Alex Lozowski , Nick Tompkins Elliot Daly; Owen Farrell (captain), Richard Wigglesworth Mako Vunipola, Jamie George Vincent Koch ; Joel Kpoku George Kruis; Nick Isiekwe, Ben Earl, Billy Vunipola.