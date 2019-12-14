Champions Cup: Ulster claim big win over Harlequins

Ulster staked a claim for a Champions Cup spot with their 4th win in 4 games after recording a facile 34-10 win over Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop. The big 24 point win now puts Ulster firmly in the recknowing for a quarter-final spot. Ulster beat Quins last weekend 25-24 thanks to a John Cooney penalty.

It was all Ulster in the opening 20 minutes. However, they failed to make that domination count on the scoreboard. Harlequins were up against and really didn’t make a telling attack until the 30th minute. They could have easily a try with Travis Ismaeil. However, Quins had to settle for a penalty from James Lang. However, it was Ulster that led at the break by 7 points, 10-3.Billy Burns made a break, before finding Jacob Stockdale. Stockdale found Faddes, he in turn found John Cooney who went over for his first try of the night. He added the extras.

On the resumption Quins nearly had a try of their own. A scintillating run by Semi Kunatani laid the foundations for Ross Chsholm but he was hauled down by Cooney 5m out. Ulster got their second try of the night not long after. Stuart McCloskey with a neat grubber kick, which Luke Marshall latched onto to touch down. It would go from bad to worse for Quins as Ulster had their third try on the board. Again John Cooney the man who kicked through from the ruck to run through and gather the ball to touch down. He kicked the 3rd conversion and it was 24-3.

Lewies got a try for Quins but it was to little to late even with 15 minutes to go. However, Ulster weren’t going to be denied a bonus victory here. The try came from a poor line out from Quins. Faddes powered through in the corner. Dan McFarland’s side even had time for a 5th try with O’Toole crossing the whitewash.