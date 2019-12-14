Heineken Champions Cup

Round 4 – Saturday 14th December 2019

The Sportsground, Galway

Connacht 27 Gloucester 24

A dramatic finale at the Sportsground salvaged Connacht’s European ambitions, for another game at least. The home team had dominated territory and possession for long portions of the match. However, they coughed-up two intercept tries and found themselves 13 – 24 behind as the clock ticked into the final three minutes.

But Connacht came again at the death. Lewis Ludlow’s yellow card gave the westerners the numerical advantage for the last five minutes. And they certainly made it count. Shane Delahunt crashed over on 77 minutes and Conor Fitzgerald added the extras. Gloucester kicked the restart deep into the home sides 22′ with the clock in the final minute by that stage. Connacht went through the phases, guided by young replacement scrum-half Stephen Keirns. 19 phases later Tom Daly popped the ball up to the onrushing Robin Copeland on the edge of the visitors 22’. Copeland galloped home under the posts to give Connacht the most dramatic and unlikely of wins.

First Half

Connacht had started the game well and spent a good portion of the opening twenty minutes in the visitors 22. However, they lacked the clinical edge to convert territory into points. Jack Carty sent a superb kick across into the path Niyi Adeolokun, but an unlucky bounce saw the ball just evade the flying winger’s fingertips. Referee Romian Poite came back for an offside penalty and Conor Fitzgerald put Connacht 3-0 ahead.

The home side survived Eoin McKeon’s sin-binning without the concession of points. Gloucester, however, weren’t so lucky when Todd Gleave was sent to the bin on 28 minutes. Within two minutes Connacht went over for the games opening try. Caolin Blade, who had been denied an earlier try by the TMO, went over after good work close-in from Paul Boyle.

But Connacht failed to build on their lead and Gloucester hit back with a try of their own. The visitors when through the phases in the Connacht 22’, before Ruan Ackerman popped an offload to Gerbrant Grobler. The former Munster second-row crossed for the try. Billy Twelvetrees’ conversion meant that at the break the scoreboard read Connacht 10 Gloucester 7.

Second Half

After the restart, Connacht dominated the ball as they looked to stretch their lead. They probed and poked to find a gap in the visitors 22′ for the opening ten minutes of the half. However, a stray Kyle Godwin pass was picked off by Mark Atkinson. The inside centre raced clear to put the visitors ahead for the first time.

A Fitzgerald penalty, on the hour mark, restored the lead for the home side at 13-12. But two tries for the visitor in the space of four minutes looked to have given Gloucester a comfortable win. Firstly Lewis Ludlow went over after a superb move down the right-hand side. Flying winger Lewis Rees-Zammit broke up the wing from inside his own half. Jack Carty, covering in the unfamiliar full-back slot, came across to bundle him into touch. However, the winger sent an around-the-back offload to Callum Bradley. The scrum-half fed Ludlow, who dived over.

Four minutes later Gloucester were in again, as Atkinson grabbed his second after, a break from Ollie Thorley. At that stage, the scoreboard read Connacht 13 Gloucester 24 and the home side looked dead and buried. But they showed great determination and resolve to claw their way back from the brink. The fans found their voice and roared their side on. Their team responded by producing a comeback worth of Lazarus. The Field’s of Athenry reverberated around the Sportsground long after the final whistle had sounded.

Teams:

Connacht: 1.Peter McCabe, 2.Dave Heffernan, 3.Dominic Robertson-McCoy, 4.Ultan Dillane, 5.Joe Maksmymiw, 6.Eoin McKeon, 7.Jarrad Butler, 8.Paul Boyle, 9.Caolin Blade, 10.Conor Fitzgerald, 11.John Porch, 12.Bundee Aki, 13.Kyle Godwin, 14.Niyi Adeolokun, 15.Jack Carty.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt (for Heffernan 70mins), Denis Buckley (for McCabe 41mins), Finlay Bealham (for Robertson-McCoy 52mins), Niall Murray (for Maksymiw 70mins), Robin Copeland (for Boyle 70mins), Stephen Kerins (for Caolin Blade 63 mins), Eoghan Masterson (for McKeon 65mins), Tom Daly (for Adeolokun 22mins).

Gloucester: 1.Josh Hohneck, 2.Todd Gleave, 3.Fraser Balmain, 4.Gerbrant Grobler, 5. Alex Craig, 6.Ruan Ackermann, 7.Freddie Clarke, 8.Lewis Ludlow, 9. Callum Bradley, 10. Lloyd Evans, 11. Ollie Thorley, 12.Mark Atkinson, 13.Billy Twelvetrees, 14.Louis Rees-Zammit, 15.Matt Banahan.

Replacments: Franco Marais, Val Rapava Ruskin, Alex Seville, Jamal Ford-Robinson, Franco Mostert (for Craig), Ben Morgan, Joe Simpson, Aaron Hinkley, Chris Harris.

Referee: Romain Poite (France).