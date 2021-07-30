Connacht Rugby signs Prop Sam Illo

1 total views, 1 views today

After losing a few older players in recent weeks Connacht Rugby is looking to rebuild. They have announced the signing of Irish U20 international prop Sam Illo

Illo represented Old Wesley RFC and has played at underage level at Leinster Rugby, before going on to feature at tighthead in all five of Ireland’s U20 Six Nations games this summer.

The 20-year-old has signed a two-year deal and will link up with the Connacht squad next week as they continue their pre-season preparations.

Speaking on his newest signing, Head Coach Andy Friend says:

“Sam’s arrival to Connacht is another boost for us ahead of the new season. He was one of Ireland’s standout performers in the U20 Six Nations and has a very bright future ahead of him.

I’m confident that at Connacht he will be able to take his game to the next level and give us further options in the front row.”

Connacht have announced the signing of Ireland U-20s tighthead Sam Illo on a two-year deal. The @OldWesleyRFC

Man is an excellent prospect and was outstanding in the recent Six Nations campaign. pic.twitter.com/oEHTUXQLNE — Cian Tracey (@CianTracey1) July 30, 2021

Playing in four of the five u20 Six Nations matches this year, he starred scoring one try. He is a physical player standing at 6’1” and weighing 118kg, he will be a big presence in Connacht next year.

Sam Illo has shown his excitement for joining the team, he said:

“I’m over the moon to be joining Connacht Rugby and I’d like to thank Andy and all the coaches for giving me this opportunity.

I’m especially looking forward to linking up with Colm Tucker after working closely with him while with the Ireland U20s. To sign my first pro contract is a dream come true and I can’t wait to get started with the rest of the squad.”

To read more about Connacht rugby news during this summer and their Heineken Cup draw, click here.

Great try by Sam Illo @OldWesleyRFC to give Ireland u20s a great lead in the 2nd half of their 6 nations match. pic.twitter.com/lQqzclsnms — Andy Miller (@AndyMiller0901) June 19, 2021

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com