Connacht slight favourites to beat injury hit Ulster

Christmas week is upon us and to kick off the celebrations we have a mouth-watering clash on Friday night as Connacht host provincial rivals Ulster in Galway.



Although this is Connacht’s tenth game of the URC season it will be their fifth InterPro and their final one will be on New Year’s Day against Leinster. This has been far from an easy season so far, but Connacht find themselves on a decent winning run having two wins in the past two weeks in Europe four of their last six games in the URC. Not all of those wins have been pretty but winning is a habit.

Ulster:

Ulster on the other hand currently find themselves in a bit of a rut. A horror show against Sale in the opening round of the Champions Cup followed by a spirited second half performance but ultimately a loss against La Rochelle last weekend which was all proceeded by a second half collapse against Leinster in round nine of the URC. Three losses on the bounce is not something you would expect from this Ulster team. I think it would be fair to assume that there is not a whole lot of confidence around the Ulster camp currently.

Ulster also have a large injury list for this game. Billy Burns and Rob Herring both picked up knocks against La Rochelle so they joined the following: Will Addison, Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Ian Madigan, Tom O’Toole, Jude Postlethwaite, Jacob Stockdale, and Aaron Sexton who are all unavailable. There is some serious talent in that list and a lot of leaders in that Ulster squad. Connacht are slight favourites to win this game and its not hard to figure out why.

Connacht team selection:

Connacht have named a very strong team. Jack Carty comes back into captain the side and during the week he spoke to the media about how he feels he is hitting his peak at the right time this year. Connacht play their best when Jack plays well. Caolin Blade gets the starting nine jersey and was fantastic against Newcastle, so he is in a rich vein of form at the moment. Mack Hansen and John Porch are back on the wings. We all know about Mack’s star power, and we rarely see Porch have two weeks off so he will be raring to go on all cylinders. Bundee and Tom Farrell pair up in the centra which is a powerful running duo who will look to wreak havoc amongst the Ulster backs. Tiernan at full back will look to continue the form he found against Newcastle and will need to be a calming influence under the high ball.

In the pack it is fantastic to see Finlay Belham and Cian Prendergast back on the team sheet. Finlay is finally getting the praise he deserves across Ireland as the quality prop he is, and Prendergast has one of the highest ceilings of any young player in Ireland. Buckley and Delahunt accompany Finlay in the front row which is a string scrummaging trio. Delahunt was fantastic at the line-out last week so let’s hope he continues that this week. A second-row partnership of Josh Murphy and Niall Murray os a very strong one. These are the games Josh Murphy should thrive in and Niall Murray continues his rise as a potential star. The back row will be Oisin Dowling, Conor Oliver and already mentioned Prendergast. Dowling at six last week I thought was fairly successful so definitely worth giving it another shot. He is also a shrewd line out operator so having another option like him at six is never a bad thing. Finally, Conor Oliver is a fantastic seven. On his day one of the best in Ireland and if he can be an absolute pest at the ruck then Connacht will enjoy a lot of success.

A strong bench with a lot of experience is something Connacht couldn’t have said a lot last year but the bench for this game is definitely that. Particularly in the backs, having Marmion, Hawkshaw and Adam Byrne to come onto a game is phenomenal. They are all potential game changers.

My thoughts:

I talked about Connacht’s lack of killer instinct over the past two weeks, and I still don’t believe that they possess it like other teams in the league. However, with so many big names back and with this game in Galway, I think Connacht will really fancy this game. It is not a game at the start of the year I would have circled as a win but with Ulster being so depleted and their current form, Connacht should be expecting to win this and what a bonus that would be for the season. Leinster would view this current Ulster team like an Injured gazelle just waiting to be finished off. Will Connacht view it like that? I am not sure, but I hope they do. This game should be a fantastic way to kick off the Christmas period and to everyone who has read these articles since I have started, I want to say thank you and I hope you all have a fantastic Christmas.

