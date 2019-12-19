Connacht v Munster: Team News and Betting

Connacht v Munster takes place on Saturday evening at 5.15pm at the Sportsground. We have team news and betting below. We will also look at some players and manager thoughts ahead of the crucial game in Galway.

Preview

Just like Leinster v Ulster in Conference A which takes place on Friday. This game between Munster and Connacht is between the top two sides in Conference B. Munster sit top at present with 25 points, having won 5 games from 7. They have picked up bonus point along the way also. Connacht sit second and also have recorded 5 wins from 7 games. They are on 24 points The winner of this game will basically be top of the pile come the end of the weekend. Conference B is very close though with just 4 points between the top four sides, Munster, Connacht, Edinburgh and Scarlets. Both sides were in action last weekend in the Heineken Champions Cup. Munster suffered a 15-6 defeat to Saracens , while Connacht had a good win over Gloucester winning 27-24.

Player/Manager Thoughts

Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham said about the game, “They have a number of good players, that I’m fully aware of”. The former Australian international continued, We have had pretty good prep so far this week and we are looking forward to the clash”. Billy Holland speaking at on Munster Rugby.ie said, “It’s a tough place to go, we end up there in the depths of December nearly every year”.

Statistics

Connacht have only lost 1 home game since January in all competitions

Munster have lost just 1 of the last 6 games versus Connacht

The sides have met 33 times, Munster have 28 wins to Connacht’s 5

The sides have never played out a draw

Munster have scored 88 tries in those 33 games to Connacht’s 39.

Team News

Connacht will almost certainly be without Colby Fainga’a who picked up a knee injury in the win over Gloucester. Tiernan O’Halloran, Quinn Roux and Stephen Fitzgerald are all back from injury and could stake a claim to start. Kieran Marmion is out injured with a back injury, Finlay Bealham is also out injured.

Munster will be without Peter O’Mahony for this game after he sustained a groin injury in the warm up against Saracens. Tadhg Beirne will require surgery after fracturing his ankle also in that game. Andrew Conway will have to follow return to play protocols, while John Ryan will likely not play with a calf strain. Dave Kilcoyne and Jeremy Loughman have returned to training this week. Joey Carbery, Tyler Bleyendaal, Rhys Marshall, Ciaran Parker and Darren Sweetnam all remain absent with injuries.

Betting

Connacht are the favourites for this game at odds of 4/9. Munster are 17/10 to win the game. I think the game will be close backing Munster +5 at 10/11 is probably the bet for me in this game. Connacht v Munster is live on Premier Sports.