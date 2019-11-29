Conor O’Shea to take up role with England

Conor O’Shea is set to take up the role as performance director with the England Rugby team.

O’Shea a former Ireland full back in his playing days stepped down as Head coach of Italy this month. He also held the role as director of rugby at the London Harlequins. Speaking about the new role he said he is privileged to the role up and it will be honour. He said “I am privileged and honoured and it is an incredible opportunity to join at a really exciting time for English rugby”.

He continued, “There is an exciting vision at the RFU. It is not just about winning tomorrow, but also about sustaining success and winning long into the future.” He will replace Nigel Melville in the role in who steps down from the role in December. O’Shea will have a key role in the RFU. He will provide management and direction with all things in the RFU. According to RTE Sport he will work in some capacity with Eddie Jones, but Jones will report to CEO Bill Sweeney.

Sweeney commenting on the appointment said, “Conor O’Shea knows Eddie Jones very well and will be able to integrate with what is happening at the highest level on the elite side of our game and making sure we have a seamless approach to player and coach development will be key.”

Melville will leave having been the director of rugby since 2016. He has said he wants to pursue new opportunities. He said” I am proud of all that the organisation has achieved over the last three years during some challenging times”. Sweeney went on to thank Melville for his time with the IRFU, he said “On behalf of everyone at the RFU, I would like to thank Nigel for his valuable contribution to the organisation and to England Rugby”.