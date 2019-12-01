Fixtures and Kick off times for Ireland 7’s in Dubai

Ireland will travel to Dubai next weekend for the Dubai Rugby Sevens. We have fixtures and kickoff times of the games below.

It will be Ireland’s first real season as part of the HSBC World Rugby Men’s Series. The last four seasons they have been invited as an invitational side. The event will take place in Dubai from the 5th to the 8th of December. Billy Dardis will captain the side on their journey to Dubai.

The 13 man squad includes Terry Kennedy, Mark Roche, Foster Horan and Harry McNulty. In addition, the majority of players that were in the squad for the World Series qualification remain in this squad. These players are Greg O’Shea, Jordan Conroy and John O’Donnell. Furthermore, Eddy has also given a call up to Aaron O’Sullivan, he is currently in the Leinster academy. He has played U20 rugby for Ireland and is in line for his first cap at Sevens level. Speaking to Irish rugby, manager Eddy said the players are looking forward to the tournament. He said “The players are looking forward to it and are delighted to be recognised as a core team on the World Series”.

Eddy also noted that the quality of opposition will be a tough challenge for his side. He said “We are well aware of the competition on the World Series and we also recognise we have to lift our performance on a consistent basis”.

Ireland face three difficult games. Ireland have been drawn in Pool B. They face the USA on Thursday at 2.12pm Irish time. They face Australia at 7.58am on Friday and Scotland at 1.50pm Irish time also on Friday. The play-offs and semi-final/finals will take place on Saturday. The games in the pool stage will be streamed on the World Rugby website.

Rugby 7’s Squad

Aaron O’Sullivan (Blackrock/Leinster)*

Adam Leavy (Lansdowne)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College)(captain)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College)

Foster Horan (Lansdowne)

Greg O’Shea (Shannon)

Harry McNulty (UCD)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University)

John O’Donnell (Lansdowne)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College).

DUBAI SEVENS IRELAND MEN’S MATCH SCHEDULE:

Pool B:

Thursday, December 5:

Ireland v USA, The Dubai Sevens Stadium, 6.12pm local time/2.12pm Irish time

Friday, December 6:

Ireland v Australia, The Dubai Sevens Stadium, 11.58am local time/7.58am Irish time

Ireland v Scotland, The Dubai Sevens Stadium, 5.50pm local time/1.50pm Irish time

Saturday, December 7:

Men’s Play-Offs & Finals, The Dubai Sevens Stadium, TBC