Heineken Champions Cup

Round 3 – Sunday 8th December 2019

Kingsholm, Gloucester

Gloucester 26 Connacht 17

Danny Cipriani provided the pivotal moment of this game as he picked off a Jack Carty pass to break upfield and provide the try-scoring pass to Louis Rees-Zammit. That score came seven minutes into the second half, at which stage the visitors led 7-10. Gloucester, who went into this game on a run of five consecutive defeats, never looked back. Ten minutes later they took full advantage of a Kyle Godwin yellow card and scored twelve points while having the numerical advantage.

The game started brightly. Gloucester were quick of the mark, on four minutes Tom Marshall cut inside Bundee Aki and weaved a path through the Connacht defence to score the opening try. However, Connacht responded with a score of their own four minutes later. Jack Carty lofted a pass to John Porch and the Aussie speedster cut inside the cover to race under the sticks. A couple of phases earlier Porch had made a crucial intercept inside his own 22 and kicked the ball upfield to relieve the pressure. Quinn Roux stole the resulting lineout before Carty sent Porch clear. A Carty penalty which edged Connacht in-front was the only other score of the half.

Connacht had been pressing in the opening few minutes of the second half, before Cipriani’s intercept changed the course of the game. Further tries from Tom Marshall and Jake Polledri secured a bonus point for the hosts. Connacht owned the ball in the last ten minutes. Billy Twelvetree was sent to the bin after Gloucester had coughed up a series of penalties in their own 22. Dominic Robertson-McCoy had a try harshly chalked off before Quinn Roux scored in the final minute to reduce the arrears.

How things stand

With two defeats in the opening two rounds to Toulouse and Montpellier, Gloucester’s European ambitions hung by a thread. But this bonus point win lifts them back up into second in Pool 5 behind Toulouse.

As a result of this loss, Connacht will be acutely aware that if they don’t secure a win next weekend the can wave goodbye to Europe for another season.

Pool 5 standings

Teams:

Gloucester: 1.Val Rapava Ruskin, 2.Franco Marais, 3.Fraser Balmain, 4.Gerbrant Grobler, 5. Franco Mostert, 6.Ruan Ackermann, 7.Jake Polledri, 8.Ben Morgan, 9.Joe Simpson, 10.Danny Cipriani, 11.Ollie Thorley, 12.Mark Atkinson, 13.Chris Harris, 14.Louis Rees-Zammit, 15.Tom Marshall. Replacments: Todd Gleave, Josh Hohneck, Jamal Ford-Robinson, Alex Craig, Lewis Ludlow, Callum Bradley, Billy Twelvetrees, Matt Banahan.

Connacht: 1.Denis Buckley, 2.Tom McCartney, 3.Finlay Bealham, 4.Joe Maksmymiw, 5.Quinn Roux, 6.Eoghan Masterson, 7.Colby Fainga’a, 8.Jarrad Butler, 9.Caolin Blade, 10.Jack Carty, 11.Kyle Godwin, 12.Peter Robb, 13.Bundee Aki, 14.Niyi Adeolokun, 15.John Porch. Replacments: Jonny Murphy, Peter McCabe, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Ultan Dillane, Robin Copeland, Stephen Kerins, Conor Fitzgerald, Tom Daly.

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France).