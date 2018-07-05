Ireland 7s in Exeter – Team news and match kick off times – Live on Sky Sports Action

The Ireland Men’s Sevens are playing the Exeter 7s this weekend, its the third round of the Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series.

Ireland have won the opening two round of the Grand Prix Series, taking home the title from Moscow in May and winning the Marcoussis 7s last weekend.

They are drawn in Pool A this weekend alongside France, Italy and Sweden.

The side, which is captained by Billy Dardis shows four changes from Marcoussis, with Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy, Alex McHenry and Jimmy O’Brien coming into the team.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, the IRFU’s Sevens Coach, Stan McDowell, said:

“The effort last weekend in Marcoussis was really pleasing and the group are aware that there are still areas to work on and improve.

This weekend will present a challenge, with it being the last tournament for European teams ahead of the Sevens Rugby World Cup, we’re expecting to come up against a lot of strong sides over the course of the competition.”

The final round of the Rugby Europe Grand Prix takes place in Poland on the 8th & 9th September.

The Men’s and Women’s 7s side will both compete at the World Rugby Sevens Rugby World Cup in San Francisco over the weekend of the 20/21/22 July at the AT&T Stadium (tickets available here: www.rwcsevens.com/tickets )

Sky Sports Action will broadcast the games and live streaming will be available via www.rugbyeurope.tv.

IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS Squad (2018 Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series – Round 3, Sandy Park, Exeter) Saturday, July 7 – Sunday, July 8):

Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Shane Daly (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

Billy Dardis (UCD RFC) Captain

Foster Horan (Lansdowne FC)

Hugo Keenan (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Alex McHenry (Cork Constitution RFC/Munster)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Jimmy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster)

John O’Donnell (Lansdowne FC)

Greg O’Shea (Shannon RFC)

Ireland Men’s 7s Fixtures – Exeter 7s – Pool A:

Saturday, 7th July:

Ireland v Sweden – 11.30am

Ireland v Italy – 2.15pm

Ireland v France 5.00pm

Sunday, 8th July:

Play-Offs