Ireland Rugby 7s World Cup – Fixtures, Kick-Off times and How To Watch Live

The Ireland 7s rugby team are playing the World Cup this weekend in San Fransico, we have kick-off times, fixtures and where to watch live.

It has been a mixed year for the Irish 7s team as they failed to secure a place in next years HSBC sevens world series after losing against Japan, but they the secured 3rd place when they were invited to the series in London. This was the highest finishing position by an invitational team at any series event.

Ireland will play Chile in a last 32 match on Friday night at 11:35pm, they would be expected to win this match easily. But unfortunately, six hours later they play South Africa in the last 16 match at 5:15am which is one of the worst draws possible. The Springboks would be expected to beat Ireland by 15-18 points.

If Ireland did cause a huge upset they would play the winners of Kenya v Scotland in the Cup competition at 11:32pm on Saturday night but if they lose that will play the losers of the Kenya v Scotland match at 10:04pm on Saturday night.

Where to Watch

Eir have live coverage of all the matches along with ITV in the UK.

IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS Squad (2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens, AT&T Park, San Francisco, USA, Friday, July 20-Sunday, July 22):

Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen/Ballymena/Ulster)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers)

Shane Daly (Cork Constitution/Munster)

Billy Dardis (UCD) (capt)

Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne)

Foster Horan (Lansdowne)

Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College)

Harry McNulty (UCD)

Bryan Mollen (Dublin University)

Jimmy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster)

John O’Donnell (Lansdowne)

Greg O’Shea (Shannon)

