Ireland Stars Larmour and Farrell Ruled Out Of USA Game

Ireland internationals Jordan Larmour and Chris Farrell have been ruled out of this weekend’s match against the USA Eagles in Dublin after sustaining injuries in the 39-31 win over Japan.

Larmour went off after half an hour on Saturday afternoon after picking up a groin injury and was replaced by Munster’s Shane Daly.

Chris Farrell was taken off early into the second half after taking a knock to the head and failed his head injury assessment.

The Munster centre was replaced by Ulster’s Billy Burns for the remainder of the game.

Both players will not feature this weekend as a result of the injuries they picked up at the weekend.

Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony will also be unavailable for the match against the USA Eagles after he was released from the camp to begin his off-season.

The Munster star played 71 minutes in the win over Japan and was replaced by debutant and Munster Player of the Year Gavin Coombes.

It is likely that we see a less experienced side play against the USA than we did against Japan.

The news that these three international regulars will not be available guarantees that there will be a higher chance of this.

