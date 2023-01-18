Ireland U20 Six Nations Squad

3 total views, 3 views today

Ireland U20 Head Coach Richie Murphy has named a 32-man Ireland squad for the 2023 U20 Six Nations. Seven players who were involved in last year’s Championship and U20 Summer Series have been included in the squad.



Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy has been appointed captain ahead of Ireland’s opening fixture against Wales in Colwyn Bay on Friday, 3 February (Kick-off 7pm, live on Virgin Media).



Leinster duo Diarmuid Mangan and Conor Ó Tighearnaigh, as well as Ulster back row James McNabney,were part of last season’s Grand Slam-winning squad. Sam Prendergast, Charlie Irvine, Harry West and George Hadden are named in the 2023 Championship squad having featured during the U20 Summer Series in Italy last June.



Ireland U20 kick off the Six Nations away in Wales, before hosting France in Round 2 at Musgrave Park in Cork on Friday, 10 February (Kick-off 8pm, live on RTÉ 2).



Murphy’s side will then play Italy on Friday, 24 February in Treviso (Kick-off 7.15pm, RTÉ 2). Their next game will be away to Scotland on Friday, 10 March (Kick-off 7.15pm, RTÉ 2) before a home fixture against England in Cork on Sunday, 19 March (Kick-off 5pm, Virgin Media).



Speaking at today’s squad announcement and media day at PwC HQ in Dublin, Murphy also confirmed his coaching staff for the 2023 Championship, with Willie Faloon (Defence and Lineout) and Mark Sexton (Backs and Attack) continuing in their roles and Aaron Dundonjoining the team as Scrum and Contact Coach.



“We have been working hard for a number of weeks and it’s an exciting time for these young players, who have the honour of representing the wider group in the Six Nations,” Murphy said.



“We as coaches have pushed the players over the last number of months and I have been impressed by their work-rate, commitment and application. Now our focus turns to performance and the opening game against Wales, which we know will be a big challenge first up.



“We are looking forward to the opportunities over the coming weeks and are excited by the prospect of an Ireland U20s team returning to Six Nations action at Musgrave Park in Cork, where we always have huge support.”



Ireland U20s Squad:

Forwards (17):

George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster)

George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster)

Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain)

Conall Henchy (DUFC/Munster)

Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

Ronan Foxe (Leinster/Old Belvedere)

Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht)

Paddy McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster)

Conor O’Tighearnaigh (DUFC/Leinster)

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Joe Hopes (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Jacob Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

Ruadhán Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster)

James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster)

Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Backs (15):

Jack Oliver (Garryowen/Munster)

Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster)

Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster)

Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)

Matthew Lynch (DUFC/Leinster)

Harry West (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Sam Berman (DUFC/Leinster)

Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)

Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster)

John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

Ike Anagu (La Rochelle/IQ Rugby)

James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster)

Rory Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster)

Noah Sheridan (Clontarf/Leinster)

Ireland U20 Fixtures:

Friday, 3 February: Wales v Ireland, Colwyn Bay, 7pm (Virgin Media)

Friday, 10 February: Ireland v France, Musgrave Park, 8pm (RTÉ)

Friday, 24 February: Italy v Ireland, Stadio Comunale di Monigo, 7.15pm (RTÉ)

Friday, 10 March: Scotland v Ireland, Scotstoun Stadium, 7.15pm (RTÉ)

Sunday, 19 March: Ireland v England, Musgrave Park, 5pm (Virgin Media).

