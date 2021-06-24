Ireland U20 Starting Team Announced For Wales Clash

The Ireland U20 team for their game against Wales at the Cardiff Arms Park has been announced.
Six changes have been made to the Ireland side who beat Scotland 31-7 last Saturday.
Prop Sam Illo is rested after a stellar performance, with Mark Donnelly coming in in his place.
Leinster’s Alex Soroka is moved up to lock as Donncha Byrne gets a starting berth on the blindside.
Two of last week’s standout performers, Oisin McCormack and Captain Alex Kendellen keep their places in the starting XV.
Nathan Doak and Tim Corkery take the nine and 10 jerseys respectfully, replacing Ulster’s Conor McKee and James Humphreys.
The Connacht centre pairing of Cathal Forde and Shane Jennings starts once again while one change is made to the back three.
St. Michael’s College graduate Chris Cosgrave comes into the side to play alongside Jamie Osborne and Ben Moxham.
Illo, McKee and others are available from the bench.
The kick-off is at 8 pm with coverage starting on RTÉ One at 7:30 pm.
Backs
15. Jamie Osborne (Naas CBS/Naas RFC/Leinster)
14. Ben Moxham (Larne High School/Ballymena RFC/Ulster)
13. Shane Jennings (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)
12. Cathal Forde (Colaiste Iognaid/Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
11. Chris Cosgrave (St Michael’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)
10. Tim Corkery (St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny/UCD RFC/Leinster)
9. Nathan Doak (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
Forwards
1. Jack Boyle (St Michael’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)
2. Ronan Loughnane (Cistercian College Roscrea/UCD RFC/Leinster)
3. Mark Donnelly (CBC Cork/Garryowen RFC/Munster)
4. Alex Soroka (Belvedere College/Clontarf RFC/Leinster)
5. Harry Sheridan (Sullivan Upper School/Dublin University FC/Ulster)
6. Donnacha Byrne (Summerhill College/Sligo RFC/Connacht)
7. Oisin McCormack (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)
8. Alex Kendellen (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)(Captain)
Replacements
16. Eoin de Buitléar (Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiáran/An Ghaeltacht/Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
17. George Saunderson (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
18. Sam Illo (Wesley College/Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
19. Mark Morrissey (Blackrock College/UCD RFC/Leinster)
20. Reuben Crothers (Wallace High School/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
21. Conor McKee (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
22. Ben Carson (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
23. Jude Postlethwaite (RBAI/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
24. Fearghail O’Donoghue (Cashel Community School/Cashel RFC/Munster)
25. Daniel Okeke (Ard Scoil Ris/Shannon RFC/Munster)
26. Conor Rankin (Campbell College Belfast/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster).