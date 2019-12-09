Leinster Rugby Schools Cup Draws 2020

Anthony Redmond

The draw for the Leinster Rugby Schools Cup 2020 took place today in Ballsbridge in Dublin. The draws were made for the Senior Cup, Vinnie Murray Cup, Fr Godfrey Cup and Junior Cup. Let’s take a look at some of the fixtures below.

The Vinnie Murray Cup is the first competition to get going in the new year. It will commence on January 7th. Presentation College of Bray will play Skerries Community College. Furthemore, St Andrews will play Temple Carrig. Gorey Community School in Co Wexford will play Newpark Comprehensive. In addition, St Paul’s College will face the High School. The King’s Hospital from the Palmerstown area in Dublin will play Patrician Secondary School of Newbridge, Co Kildare. Salesian College of Celbridge will meet Enniscorthy side St Mary’s. The final first round game will see Mount Temple play host to St Fintan’s High School. Catholic University School received a bye to Round 2.

The Fr Godfrey Cup will commence next on Monday 13th of January. Naas CBS will play Wesley College of Dublin. Additionally, Catholic University School will come up against CBC Monkstown. Templeogue College will have home advantage against the high School. Temple Carrig of Greystones will play St Mary’s of Drogheda. Gorey Community School will have home advantage against Kildare side Ardscoil Na Trionoide of Athy. St’s Pats of Navan will face off with St Fintan’s High School in Round 1, while Wexford CBS will travel to Newpark Comprehensive. The final game of the round will see King’s Hospital play Wilson’s Hospital School from Co Westmeath.

The Leinster Senior Cup begins on the 26th of January. Clongowes College will face Terenure College in round 1. Belvedre College of Dublin will come up against St Mary’s College. Kilkenny College will come up against Wesley College. The Vinnie Murray Cup qualifier number 1 will play St Michaels, while Vinnie Murray Cup qualifier 2 will play St Gerard’s School. Blackrock will come up against Gonzaga College of Ranelagh. Roscrea side Cistercian College will play Castleknock College. The final game of the round will see Monkstown Park play Newbridge.

The full fixture list of all the games can be seen below: 

Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup

Terenure College v Clongowes Wood College
Belvedere College v St Mary’s College
Vinnie Murray Cup Qualifier 1 v St Michael’s College
Kilkenny College v Wesley College
St Gerard’s School v Vinnie Murray Cup Qualifier 2
Gonzaga College v Blackrock College
Cistercian College, Roscrea v St Vincent’s Castleknock College
CBC Monkstown Park v Newbridge College

Bank of Ireland Vinnie Murray Cup

1st Round bye: Catholic University School

Presentation College, Bray v Skerries Community College
St Andrew’s College v Temple Carrig School
Gorey Community School v Newpark Comprehensive
St Paul’s College v The High School
The King’s Hospital v Patrician Secondary School, Newbridge
Salesian College, Celbridge v St Mary’s CBS, Enniscorthy
Mount Temple Comprehensive School v St Fintan’s High School (winners face CUS in 2nd Round)

Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Junior Cup

Newbridge College v St Gerard’s School
St Andrew’s College v Blackrock College
Fr Godfrey Cup Qualifier 2 v St Vincent’s Castleknock College
Gonzaga College v St Mary’s College
Fr Godfrey Cup Qualifier 1 v Clongowes Wood College
Terenure College v Kilkenny College
St Michael’s College v Belvedere College
Cistercian College, Roscrea v Presentation College, Bray

Bank of Ireland Fr Godfrey Cup

CBS Naas v Wesley College
Catholic University School v CBC Monkstown
Templeogue College v The High School
Temple Carrig School v St Mary’s Diocesan, Drogheda
Gorey Community School v Ardscoil na Tríonóide, Athy
St Patrick’s Classical School, Navan v St Fintan’s High School
Newpark Comprehensive v CBS Wexford
King’s Hospital v Wilson’s Hospital School

