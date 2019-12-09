Leinster Rugby Schools Cup Draws 2020

The draw for the Leinster Rugby Schools Cup 2020 took place today in Ballsbridge in Dublin. The draws were made for the Senior Cup, Vinnie Murray Cup, Fr Godfrey Cup and Junior Cup. Let’s take a look at some of the fixtures below.

The Vinnie Murray Cup is the first competition to get going in the new year. It will commence on January 7th. Presentation College of Bray will play Skerries Community College. Furthemore, St Andrews will play Temple Carrig. Gorey Community School in Co Wexford will play Newpark Comprehensive. In addition, St Paul’s College will face the High School. The King’s Hospital from the Palmerstown area in Dublin will play Patrician Secondary School of Newbridge, Co Kildare. Salesian College of Celbridge will meet Enniscorthy side St Mary’s. The final first round game will see Mount Temple play host to St Fintan’s High School. Catholic University School received a bye to Round 2.

The Fr Godfrey Cup will commence next on Monday 13th of January. Naas CBS will play Wesley College of Dublin. Additionally, Catholic University School will come up against CBC Monkstown. Templeogue College will have home advantage against the high School. Temple Carrig of Greystones will play St Mary’s of Drogheda. Gorey Community School will have home advantage against Kildare side Ardscoil Na Trionoide of Athy. St’s Pats of Navan will face off with St Fintan’s High School in Round 1, while Wexford CBS will travel to Newpark Comprehensive. The final game of the round will see King’s Hospital play Wilson’s Hospital School from Co Westmeath.

The Leinster Senior Cup begins on the 26th of January. Clongowes College will face Terenure College in round 1. Belvedre College of Dublin will come up against St Mary’s College. Kilkenny College will come up against Wesley College. The Vinnie Murray Cup qualifier number 1 will play St Michaels, while Vinnie Murray Cup qualifier 2 will play St Gerard’s School. Blackrock will come up against Gonzaga College of Ranelagh. Roscrea side Cistercian College will play Castleknock College. The final game of the round will see Monkstown Park play Newbridge.

The full fixture list of all the games can be seen below: