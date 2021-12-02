Leinster v Connacht – Preview, Teams, Odds, Where To Watch

8 total views, 8 views today

Leinster welcome Connacht to the RDS for their second interprovincial clash in as many weeks in round seven of the United Rugby Championship (KO 7:45 pm).

Leinster were dominated by Ulster last Friday night at the same venue, losing to Dan McFarland and his squad for the first time since April 2019.

Connacht come into the tie riding a two-game wave, including a win over Ulster, and will be hoping to stretch it out to three with a second win at the RDS in 2021.

Fly-half Jack Carty and winger Mack Hansen have been standouts in the URC so far this season and their connection gets better every week.

Leinster struggled to deal with Ulster’s manipulation of space last weekend so improvement will be needed if they are to deter the threats of Carty and Hansen.

Nine internationals return to the starting lineup for Leinster after joining up with their national teams during the November international window.

Two of those, Hugo Keenan and James Lowe, will line out in the back three where they are joined by Jordan Larmour.

Robbie Henshaw swaps from outside centre to inside while Garry Ringrose returns to don the number 13 shirt.

In the pack, Cian Healy, newly-capped international Dan Sheehan and Samoan star Michael Ala’alatoa make up the front row with Ryan Baird and Devin Toner slotting in behind them.

Autumn Nations Player of the Series Caelan Doris starts at No 8 where he is flanked by the familiar presence of Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier.

Connacht have made three changes to the side that thrashed Osprey at the Sportsgrounds last week.

Oisín Dowling, Eoghan Masterson and Peter Robb are named to start in the second row, blindside flanker and inside centre respectively after getting minutes from the bench last week.

Teams

Leinster

15. Hugo Keenan (34)

14. Jordan Larmour (65)

13. Garry Ringrose (90)

12. Robbie Henshaw (58)

11. James Lowe (55)

10. Harry Byrne (26)

9. Luke McGrath (156) CAPTAIN

1. Cian Healy (236)

2. Dan Sheehan (17)

3. Michael Alaalatoa (5)

4. Ryan Baird (32)

5. Devin Toner (269)

6. Rhys Ruddock (194)

7. Josh van der Flier (102)

8. Caelan Doris (43)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher (28)

17. Andrew Porter (80)

18. Vakh Abdaladze (13)

19. Josh Murphy (49)

20. Max Deegan (69)

21. Nick McCarthy (39)

22. Ross Byrne (109)

23. Tommy O’Brien (11)

Connacht

15. Oran McNulty (3)

14. Alex Wootton (23)

13. Sammy Arnold (21)

12. Peter Robb (48)

11. Mack Hansen (6)

10. Jack Carty (165) (C)

9. Kieran Marmion (192)

1. Matthew Burke (29)

2. Dave Heffernan (150)

3. Finlay Bealham (165)

4. Oisín Dowling (12)

5. Ultan Dillane (120)

6. Eoghan Masterson (114)

7. Conor Oliver (26)

8. Jarrad Butler (79)

Replacements

16. Shane Delahunt (106)

17. Jordan Duggan (18)

18. Jack Aungier (19)

19. Leva Fifita (2)

20. Cian Prendergast (14)

21. Caolin Blade (136)

22. Conor Fitzgerald (40)

23. Tom Farrell (65)

Odds

Leinster 1/10

Draw 33/1

Connacht 6/1

Where To Watch

The match will be available to watch on TG4, Premier Sports 2 and URC TV.

