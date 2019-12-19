Leinster v Ulster: Team News and Betting – kick-off 7.35pm Friday

Leinster v Ulster kicks off the Christmas Pro 14 derbies on Friday evening. The game kicks off at 7.35pm. We have team news, betting and statistics below.

Preview

This is a massive game in the Pro 14 as 1st comes up against 2nd in Conference A. Leo Cullen’s Leinster remain unbeaten in the competition with 7 wins from 7 games. I personally think though this will be their biggest challenge of the season so far. Dan McFarland’s side have 5 wins from 7 games in the Pro 14 so far this season. They have been excellent in the Champions winning all four games so far. They look to be progressing very nicely.

Player/Manager Thoughts

Speaking to Leinster Rugby TV, Jamison Gibson Park said that the side were pretty happy to get the 10 points from the Northampton Saints fixtures. Leinster recorded big wins over the English Premiership side. However, he stated that “the next block of games are really important and will go a long way to defining the season”.

Ulster’s Tom O’Toole who was called into Andy Farrell’s 45 man squad this week is also looking forward to the game he said to Ulsterrugby.com ,“It will be an exciting one to go to the RDS, last year we didn’t do as well as we wanted but the group has come a long way since then and we’ve a good depth in the squad. A lot of the players are excited to be getting the opportunity to play Leinster.”

Also speaking to Leinster Rugby TV, Stuart Lancaster said the review of the Saints game was done and he said “There are plenty of things we can get better at”. The former England coach was asked about Ulster and he said “I thought they have been excellent, Dan McFarland has done a brilliant job up there”. He continued, they are a very well coached team, it sets everything up for a brilliant game.

Statistics

Leinster have not lost to Ulster since 2013

Leo Cullen’s charges have scored the most tries this season in the Pro 14

Leinster have conceded the least tries in the Pro 14 this season

John Cooney has an 85% goalkicking success so far in the competition

Team News

LEINSTER

There is a welcome return from injury for Seán Cronin who makes his first appearance of the season, while Tommy O’Brien will make his senior debut in the centre.

The back three sees Rob Kearney start at full back, with Fergus McFadden and Cian Kelleher on the right and left wing respectively.

Debutant O’Brien is joined in the centre by Robbie Henshaw who is named in the number 12 jersey.

O’Brien, 21, has previously represented Ireland Under 20s (5 caps) and Leinster ‘A’ while he plays with UCD in the Energia All-Ireland League. He is a former Leinster Schools 110m hurdle champion while his father and sister represented Ireland in athletics.

In the half-backs, Jamison Gibson-Park is joined by Harry Byrne who makes his second start for the team having also started against the Dragons last month.

In the pack the aforementioned Cronin is back at hooker, with Peter Dooley and Andrew Porter either side of him.

Scott Fardy captains the side from the second row with Josh Murphy alongside him.

Finally, the back row sees Will Connors at blindside, Scott Penny at openside and Max Deegan at number eight.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Rob Kearney (214)

14. Fergus McFadden (180)

13. Tommy O’Brien (0)

12. Robbie Henshaw (41)

11. Cian Kelleher (10)

10. Harry Byrne (4)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (81)

1. Peter Dooley (68)

2. Seán Cronin (173)

3. Andrew Porter (58)

4. Scott Fardy (52) CAPTAIN

5. Josh Murphy (28)

6. Will Connors (10)

7. Scott Penny (9)

8. Max Deegan (56)

16. Bryan Byrne (45)

17. Cian Healy (213)

18. Jack Aungier (2)

19. Oisín Dowling (5)

20. Josh van der Flier (77)

21. Hugh O’Sullivan (18)

22. Ciarán Frawley (17)

23. Conor O’Brien (20)

ULSTER

Alan O’Connor is set to make his 100th appearance for Ulster and will also captain the much-changed side from that which recorded a bonus-point victory against Harlequins at Twickenham Stoop last Friday.

In the back three, Rob Lyttle makes his return, this time to the full-back position. He will be joined by Craig Gilroy and Angus Kernohan on the right and left wings. Matt Faddes makes a positional switch to outside centre and will pair up with Angus Curtis in midfield. Bill Johnston will make his fourth start of the season at fly-half, and David Shanahan gets the starting berth at scrum-half.

In the pack, Andrew Warwick, Adam McBurney and Tom O’Toole make up the starting front row. In the second row, Alan O’Connor will be joined by his brother David, who will be making his first start for Ulster. Matthew Rea and Nick Timoney have been selected to start on the flanks, with Greg Jones completing the base of the scrum.

Three Abbey Insurance Ulster Academy prospects – Jack Regan, Azur Allison and Stewart Moore – are set to earn their first senior cap if called upon from the bench, as is sub-Academy back three talent, Ethan McIlroy. John Andrew, Kyle McCall, Ross Kane and Jonny Stewart are the additional replacements included in the match-day squad.

Ulster team to play Leinster, Guinness PRO14 Round 8, Friday 20 December at the RDS Arena (kick-off 7.35pm, live on Premier Sports / eir Sport):

(15-9) Rob Lyttle, Craig Gilroy, Matt Faddes, Angus Curtis, Angus Kernohan, Bill Johnston, David Shanahan.

(1-8) Andrew Warwick, Adam McBurney, Tom O’Toole, David O’Connor, Alan O’Connor (Capt.), Matthew Rea, Nick Timoney, Greg Jones.

Replacements: John Andrew, Kyle McCall, Ross Kane, Jack Regan, Azur Allison, Jonny Stewart, Stewart Moore, Ethan McIlroy.

Betting

Leinster are unbackable here at odds of 1/20. Ulster are 17/2. I think with the form Leinster are in they will win but may be Ulster to stick to the handicap might be worth a shout. Ulster +21 at 10/11 would be my selection.