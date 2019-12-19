Leinster v Ulster: Team News and Betting – kick-off 7.35pm Friday

Leinster v Ulster kicks off the Christmas Pro 14 derbies on Friday evening. The game kicks off at 7.35pm. We have team news, betting and statistics below.
Preview
This is a massive game in the Pro 14 as 1st comes up against 2nd in Conference A. Leo Cullen’s Leinster remain unbeaten in the competition with 7 wins from 7 games. I personally think though this will be their biggest challenge of the season so far. Dan McFarland’s side have 5 wins from 7 games in the Pro 14 so far this season. They have been excellent in the Champions winning all four games so far. They look to be progressing very nicely.
Player/Manager Thoughts
Speaking to Leinster Rugby TV, Jamison Gibson Park said that the side were pretty happy to get the 10 points from the Northampton Saints fixtures. Leinster recorded big wins over the English Premiership side. However, he stated that “the next block of games are really important and will go a long way to defining the season”.
Ulster’s Tom O’Toole who was called into Andy Farrell’s 45 man squad this week is also looking forward to the game he said to Ulsterrugby.com ,“It will be an exciting one to go to the RDS, last year we didn’t do as well as we wanted but the group has come a long way since then and we’ve a good depth in the squad. A lot of the players are excited to be getting the opportunity to play Leinster.”
Also speaking to Leinster Rugby TV, Stuart Lancaster said the review of the Saints game was done and he said “There are plenty of things we can get better at”. The former England coach was asked about Ulster and he said “I thought they have been excellent, Dan McFarland has done a brilliant job up there”. He continued, they are a very well coached team, it sets everything up for a brilliant game.
Statistics
- Leinster have not lost to Ulster since 2013
- Leo Cullen’s charges have scored the most tries this season in the Pro 14
- Leinster have conceded the least tries in the Pro 14 this season
- John Cooney has an 85% goalkicking success so far in the competition
Team News
LEINSTER
There is a welcome return from injury for Seán Cronin who makes his first appearance of the season, while Tommy O’Brien will make his senior debut in the centre.
The back three sees Rob Kearney start at full back, with Fergus McFadden and Cian Kelleher on the right and left wing respectively.
Debutant O’Brien is joined in the centre by Robbie Henshaw who is named in the number 12 jersey.
O’Brien, 21, has previously represented Ireland Under 20s (5 caps) and Leinster ‘A’ while he plays with UCD in the Energia All-Ireland League. He is a former Leinster Schools 110m hurdle champion while his father and sister represented Ireland in athletics.
In the half-backs, Jamison Gibson-Park is joined by Harry Byrne who makes his second start for the team having also started against the Dragons last month.
In the pack the aforementioned Cronin is back at hooker, with Peter Dooley and Andrew Porter either side of him.
Scott Fardy captains the side from the second row with Josh Murphy alongside him.
Finally, the back row sees Will Connors at blindside, Scott Penny at openside and Max Deegan at number eight.
Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):
15. Rob Kearney (214)
14. Fergus McFadden (180)
13. Tommy O’Brien (0)
12. Robbie Henshaw (41)
11. Cian Kelleher (10)
10. Harry Byrne (4)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park (81)
1. Peter Dooley (68)
2. Seán Cronin (173)
3. Andrew Porter (58)
4. Scott Fardy (52) CAPTAIN
5. Josh Murphy (28)
6. Will Connors (10)
7. Scott Penny (9)
8. Max Deegan (56)
16. Bryan Byrne (45)
17. Cian Healy (213)
18. Jack Aungier (2)
19. Oisín Dowling (5)
20. Josh van der Flier (77)
21. Hugh O’Sullivan (18)
22. Ciarán Frawley (17)
23. Conor O’Brien (20)
ULSTER
Betting
Leinster are unbackable here at odds of 1/20. Ulster are 17/2. I think with the form Leinster are in they will win but may be Ulster to stick to the handicap might be worth a shout. Ulster +21 at 10/11 would be my selection.