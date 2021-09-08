11 total views, 11 views today
Leo Cullen issues Injury Updates
Leo Cullen has issued his first injury update of the new season ahead of Friday’s Bank of Ireland Pre-Season Friendly against Harlequins at Aviva Stadium (KO 7 pm).
Although, there are some players who will be back fit and in contention, unfortunately, Dave Kearney has been ruled out for a few months with an ankle injury, while Michael Milne will also miss the start of the new season with a calf injury.
Tickets for the game against Harlequins are still on sale here with capacity set at 15,000 for the game.
Leo Cullen issues Injury Updates
📰 | Disappointing news today that @kearney_dave is set to miss the first few months of the new campaign with an ankle injury. 👇
Full injury update: https://t.co/rgL3KO0wfD#LeinsterRugby #LEIvHAR pic.twitter.com/b8HCYndF2D
— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) September 6, 2021
Injury Update – Available for Selection:
Conor O’Brien: is back training after his knee injury and is available for selection
Jamison Gibson-Park: is back training after his hamstring knee injury and is available for selection
Max Deegan: is back training after his knee injury and is available for selection
Rhys Ruddock: is back training after his calf injury and is available for selection.
Injury Update – Unavailable for Selection:
Andrew Porter: picked up a foot injury in the game against Glasgow Warriors and is nearing the end of his rehabilitation period
Nick McCarthy: picked up a foot injury last week and is unavailable for selection for the Harlequins game
Garry Ringrose: had a procedure at the end of last season for a shoulder injury and is integrating back into training at the moment but is unavailable for the Harlequins game
Ciarán Frawley: picked up a shoulder injury towards the end of last season and is integrating back into training at the moment but is unavailable for the Harlequins game
Jordan Larmour: had a procedure at the end of last season for a groin injury and is still undergoing a period of rehabilitation
Dave Kearney: had a procedure for an ankle injury picked up in pre-season training and will be unavailable for the next few months
Michael Milne: picked up a calf injury this week and will be unavailable for up to six weeks
No New Injury Update – Unavailable for Selection:
Will Connors (knee), Thomas Clarkson (hamstring), Tommy O’Brien (hamstring), Jack Dunne (ankle) and Dan Leavy (knee)
For more news and stories on all things Rugby, click here.