Lions v Stormers – Preview, Lineups, Betting

The British and Irish Lions will face the DHL Stormers on Saturday evening at 5 pm in their final game before the test series against South Africa kicks off.
Warren Gatland’s side is coming off their first loss on the tour – a 17-13 defeat to South Africa ‘A’ – and will want to bounce back from it.
The Stormers stand in their way and will want to record a historic upset in Cape Town.
Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg will captain the Lions for the match and returning tour captain Alun Wyn Jones will take his place on the bench.
Robbie Henshaw also makes his return from injury and heads straight into the starting XV with Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan starting for the side as well.
The Lions’ explosive ability to score tries was nullified by Jacques Nienaber’s Springbok defence on Wednesday night but the Lions will not face a defence of that calibre anywhere else.
Ali Price and Marcus Smith will add some creativity to an attack that has only failed to score less than 25 points this summer – against South Africa ‘A’.
Lock Ernst Van Rhyn will captain the opposition on Saturday, with the home team wearing limited edition jerseys for this match only.
JD Schickerling will partner him in the second row.
A pacey back three of Edwill Van Der Merwe, Seabelo Senatla and Sergeal Petersen can cause problems for the Lions.
Stormers will look to improve on Western Province’s 26-23 loss to the Lions in a close match on the 2009 tour.
However, the Lions firepower may prove to be too much this time around.
Lineups
The British & Irish Lions: 15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs, Scotland) C, 14. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby, Wales), 13. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England), 12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby, Ireland), 11. Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester Warriors, Scotland), 10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, England), 9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland); 1. Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors, Scotland), 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, England), 3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland), 4. Adam Beard (Ospreys, Wales), 5. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, England), 6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland), 7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland), 8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)
Replacements: 16. Jamie George (Saracens, England), 17. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England), 18. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland), 19. Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, Wales), 20. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, England), 21. Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales), 22. Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland), 23. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby, Wales)
DHL Stormers: 15. Sergeal Petersen, 14. Seabelo Senatla, 13. Rikus Pretorius, 12. Dan du Plessis, 11. Edwill van der Merwe, 10. Tim Swiel, 9. Godlen Masimla; 1. Leon Lyons, 2. JJ Kotze, 3. Neethling Fouche, 4. Ernst van Rhyn (captain), 5. JD Schickerling, 6. Nama Xaba, 7. Johan du Toit, 8. Evan Roos
Replacements: 16. Andre-Hugo Venter, 17. Kwenzo Blose, 18. Sazi Sandi, 19. Justin Basson, 20. Marcel Theunissen, 21. Thomas Bursey, 22. Abner van Reenen, 23. Juan de Jongh, 24. Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 25. Niel Otto, 26. Leolin Zas, 27. Cornel Smit
Odds
Stormers 33/1
Draw 100/1
British and Irish Lions 1/100