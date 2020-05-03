Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Leinster back Fergus McFadden will retire at the end of the current season after he confirmed the news on Monday.

Kildare man, McFadden, made his debut for Leinster against Welsh side Cardiff Blues in September 2007. He has gone to on to make over 180 appearances for the province since then. In a remarkable career he would win a Heineken Cup in 2011 when Leinster beat Northampton, followed that up with a win in the 2012 final against Ulster, he also won the challenge cup in 2013 with the province and claimed a Pro 12 titles in 2012 and 2013 also.

Moreover, he would also go on to represent Ireland playing 33 times. He scored 10 tries in them appearances. He would go on to play in the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand also. McFadden released a statement confirming his retirement saying, “They say the best time to leave a party is when you’re still having fun so the time has come for me to announce my retirement from the end of the season,”.

He stated “It was a dream come true” to play for Leinster and Ireland. He went on to thank all his past coaches, rugby staff, medics and all the backroom staff. McFadden thanked all the players stating “It was an honour to play and work beside such incredibly talented and professional people”.

He went on to thanks the Leinster fans which he described “I don’t think you can ask for better supporters”. He closed his statement by thanking his family and friends “To my wife Rebecca, my son Freddy, my parents, my friends and family, thanks for being there every step of the way”.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen paid tribute to McFadden after a stellar career. He said, “Fergus has been an amazing contributor to lots of great things that have taken place in Leinster and Irish rugby and he’s definitely one of the great characters that we’ve had around in the group”.

Cullen continued, “We are being guided by public health guidelines at the moment but naturally the hope is that Fergus gets the chance to pull on the Leinster jersey again. “Regardless of what happens though, we sincerely thank him for his efforts over the years and wish himself, Rebecca and their little boy Freddy the very best of luck”.