Munster injury update: Hodnett returns to training

By
James Hanly
-
Munster leinster players

As Munster Rugby prepare for their United Rugby Championship clash against Stormers, they have some more good news on the injury front

The provincial club has announced that John Hodnett has returned to full training this week. The back row is considered to have fully recovered from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

This serious injury saw Hodnett miss out on over ten months of rugby after sustaining the injury in training last November. The 22-year-old made his debut for the club in February 2020 and now hopes to play again in the upcoming weeks.

Kevin Byrne has also returned to training after missing much of the start to the season. The Irish hooker has also recovered from a leg injury.

Munster has also announced some players that will not be available for selection for the game at the weekend.

The club has confirmed that prop Roman Salanoa will be recovering for a few weeks with a knee injury. Loosehead prop Liam O’Connor will be out with a neck problem but is expected to resume training in the coming days.

Speedy center Chris Farrell will also miss out with an abdomen injury along with second-row Jason Jenkins with a shoulder issue. Both players will continue rehabilitation for injuries in the next few days.

Munster will still have a very strong squad going into their championship tie hoping to continue their form after beating Cell C Sharks comfortably. They will play DHL Stormers in Thomond Park at 19:30 on Saturday, 2nd October.

