Postponements: R6 Fixtures Cell C Sharks v Ulster & Emirates Lions v Glasgow Warriors

The Round 6 BKT United Rugby Championship fixtures involving Glasgow Warriors, Ulster Rugby, Cell C Sharks and Emirates Lions have been postponed.

Due to gastroenteritis infections it is not possible for Ulster or Glasgow Warriors to field full playing squads.

In order to ensure a duty of care towards the players involved and given the medical advice received from all key stakeholders, the BKT URC has made the decision to postpone the fixtures.

The league will now move to examine potential dates to reschedule the games and will update in due course.

