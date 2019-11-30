Pro 14: Connacht 24 Kings 12

Bundee Aki completed the perfect week as his try led Connacht to a 24-12 win over Kings in their Pro 14 meeting at the Sportsground on Saturday. The Irish centre this week confirmed a three year extension to his contract.

In an excellent first half Connacht had registered three tries, while the South African based side had two tries. It was 19-12 thanks to tries from Aki, Bealham and Porch. Eric Cronje and Scottie Van Breda got the visitors two tries.

Aki got his try after 12 minutes. The Kings had the better of those 12 minutes but failed to turn territory into points. The try came after a lineout maul which he joined. Conor Fitzgerald kicked the resulting conversion. It was a quick response from the South Africans though. Cronje crossing over the whitewash. Connacht took control then from here. They got two tries in the space of three minutes. Finlay Bealham going over from yet another maul. The Kings grabbed a try before the break. It was excellent hands from Ungerer and Fortuin which allowed the full back Van Breda to cross over from close range. 19-7 at the break but things were about to get better for Connacht who racked up 4 tries in the 24-12 win.

On the resumption Connacht got a try which put the game to bed. Firstly, Connacht won a lineout , before it was transferred all the way over to the other side of the field to Matt Healy who passed to Porch cross over the line. There wasn’t much to write home about in the final half an hour as the Kings probably new the game was up for them. Connacht won 24-12 in the end.

The Kings have no games now until the new year. Connacht coach Andy Friend will be looking for his side for further improvement. They play Gallagher Premiership side Gloucester in back to back games in the Champions Cup.