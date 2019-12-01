Pro14: Leinster record 23-10 win over Glasgow

Leinster extended their superb run in the Pro 14. Leinster record a 23-10 win over Glasgow on Saturday.

In a repeat of last year’s Pro 14 final it was Glasgow that had the better of the opening 25 minutes. Ruaridh Jackson crossed the line twice, but in response Leo Cullen’s charges hit back with two tries from Cian Kelleher and 13 points from Ross Byrne. The win makes it 7 wins from 7 games.

It was a cold evening in Scotstoun Stadium. However, Leinster made a bad start to the game and Hugo Keenan was given a yellow card inside three minutes. Glasgow opted to go to the corner from the penalty and it paid off. They won the line-out and some nice hands seen Peter Horn put Jackson in for his first try. Peter Horne missed the resulting conversion. Ross Byrne opened Leinster’s account with a penalty.

Glasgow extended their lead soon after. Some good player from Sam Johnson who broke a few tackles before he released Jackson to complete his brace. Once again the conversion was missed. Then came a massive 4 minutes for Leinster. Cian Kelleher going over for two tries. His first was after some poor tackling from Glasgow gave him the opportunity to cross the line. The second try came after a nice pass from Keenan. Ross Byrne converted both of those. Leinster ahead 17-10 at the break.

Leinster kept the pressure on Glasgow in the second half. They actually kept the hosts scoreless. They kept the ball in hand and began to frustrate Glasgow. This eventually led to a penalty in the scrum. Ross Byrne obliged to kick the three points. Byrn kicked another penalty minutes later after some good work from Will Connors and Hugo Keenan. Glasgow though did have some chances. Huw Jones’ try was brought back after an infringement, while Niko Matawalu slipped with the try line at his mercy. Leinster record a 23-10 win over Glasgow and they left Scotstoun with a deserving win denying the hosts a losing bonus point.