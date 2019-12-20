Pro 14 Result: Leinster beat Ulster 54-42

Leinster beat Ulster 54-42 in the Pro 14 on Friday night. Leo Cullen’s charges were never going to lose after racking up big first half score, but the second half performance wouldn’t have pleased the Leinster coaching staff. Leinster have had a big couple of weeks especially with big wins over Northampton.

Firstly, Leinster began the game and had a lot of possession in the opening 2 or 3 minutes. Leinster did strike on the 3rd minute when Cian Kelleher made a superb break on the right wing. some carries were made by the forwards, then Max Deegan was on hand to touch down from close range. Harry Byrne kicked the conversion. Ulster’s response was swift though. Angus Kernohan touching down on 8th minutes and Billy Johnson converting. However, Leinster who remain unbeaten scored next with Scott Penny going over from close range on 13 minutes. Harry Byrne once again converted.

Dan McFarland’s side would trail even further when Faddes was sin binned after a high tackle on Tommy O’Brien. Penny went in for his second try moments later. Leinster had the bonus try wrapped up before the half hour mark when Robbie Henshaw gathered a superb kick from Harry Byrne to touch down in the corner. The tries were flying in the RDS, Faddes crossed over for an Ulster try to bring them back into contention on 35 minutes, Johnson again converting. Fergus McFadden scored Leinster’s 4th try of the half with Byrne converting to leave it 33-14 at the break.

Cic draíochtúil ó Fadden agus é críochnaithe go gleoite ag Cian Kelleher.

Leinster ramped up the intensity early on in the second half. They got their 6th try of the game on 44 minutes after Kearney went through to score. Kelleher scored the 7th try minutes later and it was a procession of so everyone thought. Craig Gilroy popped up with an Ulster try after a poor pass from Scott Penny, in response though Deegan went over for a try for Leinster. Greg Jones then got two tries in a matter of minutes for Ulster both which were converted. Johnny Stewart completed the try scoring with Ulster’s 6th on the night. Leinster will be disappointed with how the last 15 minutes panned out conceding 3 tries. However, they looked comfortable and were never going to lose.