Pro 14 Result: Munster 19 Connacht 14

Munster claimed claimed a 19-14 win over Connacht to move them four points clear of Conference B in the Guinness Pro 14.

It took 8 minutes for the first score to be registered. It was courtesy of a JJ Hanrahan penalty that the Reds took the lead. Gavin Coombes putting the pressure on Caolan Blade to win the penalty. Connacht got their first score on 17 minutes. This came after a penalty from Conor Fitzgerald. In the build up quick hands from Eoin McKeon and Tom Daly allowed Connacht to move forward. Hanrahan kicked a second penalty to give Munster a 6-3 lead. Then came the games crucial patch. Hanrahan kicked superbly into the corner which set up a lineout. Armed with a penalty advantage from that lineout Munster with Jack O’Donoghue raided forward to touch down. Hanrahan added the conversion.

Conor Fitzgerald and JJ Hanrahan swapped penalties. Munster then nearly broke for another try after some good play. However, a good tackle by Dave Heffernan on Calvin Nash forced a knock on. Fitzgerald kicked another Connacht penalty just before halftime. However, Hanrahan responded instantly. Heffernan threw a crooked lineout in the build up which resulted in pressure applied and a penalty awarded. It was 16-9 at the break.

On the resumption it was Munster who continued to win all the breaks and tackles. Hanrahan kicked a penalty on 44 minutes. That took his personal total till 14 points. Connacht popped up with a try on 72 minutes. An lineout maul from the Westerners set up Carty who dummied through the Munster defence to touch down. Carty missed the resulting conversion and Munster maintain their impressive start to the Pro 14 season and their record over Connacht with this 19-14 win.

