Review and Video Highlights – Connacht lack killer instinct in Brive

The main theme of this article will be mixed emotions. A feeling of happiness and then a real feeling of frustration

Personally I have my expectations of this Connacht team and believe them to be realistic ones. Last night I expected a win which I got, however as the game unfolded, I expected a dominating, almost arrogant performance from Connacht and I definitely did not get that.

Connacht got their second win in consecutive weeks in the Challenge Cup against struggling French side Brive. The score line reads 31-24 in favour of Connacht and with four tries scored the bonus point was added on so the full five points for last nights work.



Getting nine points from the ten that were available in the opening two games is fantastic.



Connacht fans couldn’t really ask for much more. Connacht also achieved this while resting some huge names. Bundee Aki played last night but was rested last weekend. Finlay Bealham, Mack Hansen and Cian Prendergast didn’t play either game and they are all automatic starters. They are now well rested after a busy period for them which is huge for Connacht going forward.

Connacht also got some valuable experience into a lot of their young players. Sam Illo and Darragh Murray made their first starts for Connacht last night and overall, they should be happy with themselves. Diarmuid Kilgallen has really put his hand up for selection as he continues to impress and more importantly always finds himself on the score sheet. We also got to see the Murray brothers in action together and they nearly scored a brilliant try between them. Not sure the rugby world would have been ready for that.

The first half as a whole was a positive. Scoring three tries and overall, just dominating the game was impressive. We all believed Connacht were the better team heading into this game, so it was nice to see that in action and reaffirm our beliefs. They used the extra man and at times the extra two men well and created space and exploited that space. I am sure Pete Wilkins at half time was reiterating how important the second half would be and that Brive were going to throw a punch. I am sure he said to not let the foot off the accelerator, and we all know what happened next.

At half time I sat on my couch and was thinking to myself, I would love Connacht to really put their foot on Brive’s throat here and kill this game early and rack up a big score. To really put down a marker in this Challenge Cup that Connacht are a contender. At the same time that I was thinking those thoughts,

I was also thinking that it would be very ‘Connacht’ to absolutely collapse here and let Brive back into the game.

There is already so much scar tissue from previous experiences. Shout out to last year’s Champions Cup group stages.

Shane Delahunt scoring early reassured me that this Connacht team wouldn’t fall victim to previous failings but then after that all hell broke loose. Connacht just stopped playing. They stopped playing smart. All the positive aspects of their game in the first half, they just stopped doing. They didn’t create the space that the extra man or two created and they sure as hell didn’t exploit it.

That Brive team should have been dead.

A reminder that Brive have lost seven games in a row coming into this game and recently sacked their head coach. Things are far from rosy in the Brive garden and here they are down to thirteen men at times and 28-3 down just after half time and Connacht don’t finish them off. Connacht let them back into this game. That is simply unacceptable.

Connacht just seem to lack that killer instinct.



It was a young enough team that played yesterday but you still had Bundee Aki on the pitch, Tom Daly is experienced enough at this stage, Conor Fitzgerald should be experienced enough, there were enough experienced players on that pitch last night for that collapse not to have happened. Look at Leinster last night. They were up against a far from first string Gloucester team last night, but did they get complacent? Not a chance, they put 31 points on them in the first half and followed that up with 26 more in the second half. Conceding zero in the meantime. I am not comparing Leinster’s talent to Connacht’s because that would be silly, what I am comparing is mentality and that killer instinct. Leinster have that cutthroat aspect to their game that I don’t think Connacht have.

Overall, its still two wins from two and nine points on the board and that is still fantastic.

Connacht are still winning games and that does become a habit.

Connacht should qualify for the knockout stages, and I still believe they can go far in this competition. It is back to the URC this week and Ulster are the visitors to Galway next weekend. Ulster are in a weird place right now so Connacht should be eyeing this as a real potential scalp. Connacht will be able to bring back some big names for the Ulster game so any points picked up in that game will go a long way at the end of the season.

A team with that killer instinct would look at Ulster as a wounded animal there for the taking, the big question is, will Connacht smell blood?

