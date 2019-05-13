10 Facts from 2019 Heineken Champions Cup final

Following last weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup final in Newcastle we have ten facts from match.

• Following their impressive victory in Newcastle, Saracens have become the first Premiership club to win the tournament three times. They now join RC Toulon on three titles, behind Toulouse and Leinster Rugby with four apiece.

• Leinster’s defeat at St James’ Park was their first in six European final appearances.

• Saracens repeated their feat of the 2015/16 season by winning all nine matches in the one campaign.

• For the fourth season in a row, Owen Farrell has finished as the tournament’s top scorer, this time with 89 points.

• EPCR European Player of the Year, Alex Goode, and Leinster’s Jordan Larmour, played all 720 minutes of this season’s Heineken Champions Cup campaign.

• Over 1 million spectators watched the tournament this season, and a combined 1.52 million came through the turnstiles for the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup representing an increase of nearly 6% on 2017/18.

• Heineken Man of the Match, Brad Barritt, is now the second captain in the 24-year history of the tournament to lift the trophy three times. Current Leinster Head Coach, Leo Cullen, was the first.

• A try scorer at St James’ Park, Sean Maitland (Crusaders 2008), as well as Will Skelton (Waratahs 2014) are now on the list of Heineken Champions Cup and Super Rugby winners. A total of 11 players have achieved the coveted northern hemisphere-southern hemisphere club double.

• A total of 365 players from 18 different countries have won a Heineken Champions Cup medal since the tournament kicked off in 1995. The breakdown of winners from each country is as follows: England 97, Ireland 94, France 81, South Africa 19, New Zealand and Scotland 14, Wales 11, Argentina and Australia 9, Samoa 5, USA 3, Italy and Georgia 2, Canada, Cook Islands, Fiji, Poland and Tonga 1.

• Brad Barritt made 28 tackles and 13 carries in Saturday’s final while Billy Vunipola made 63 metres. James Ryan was the leading carrier for Leinster with 19.