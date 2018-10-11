2018-19 Heineken Champions Cup kicks-off on Friday night

The elite clubs of Europe, featuring stars of the global game with as many as 28 European titles between them, take their first steps on the Road to Newcastle on Friday night as the 2018-19 Heineken Champions Cup gets underway.

Reigning champions Leinster Rugby kick off the tournament against Gallagher Premiership Rugby side Wasps at the RDS, a game which will be live on BT Sport, as the holders launch their quest for another title.

The clubs in Leinster’s fiercely-competitive Pool 1 have lifted 11 of the 23 European Cups to date with former winners Bath Rugby and Toulouse set to meet on Saturday in a match that will be live on free-to-air television through Virgin Media in Ireland.

Dual champions Munster Rugby, who lost to Leinster Rugby in the Guinness Pro14 clash at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin last weekend, travel to England to face Exeter Chiefs in their opening Pool 2 game on Saturday. Johann Van Graan’s side will hope for an improved performance against the Sandy Park-based side, having being kept scoreless by the Chiefs in their pre-season friendly game at Irish Independent Park in August.

Ulster Rugby, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their European Cup success this season, begin against Leicester Tigers at the Kingspan Stadium, Belfast, on Saturday, while last season’s runners-up in Bilbao, Top 14 side Racing 92, begin their campaign in west Wales against Scarlets who reached the semi-finals last season.

Saracens defeated Glasgow Warriors en route to the second of their Champions Cup successes in 2017, but Dave Rennie’s team has the chance to avenge that loss when they welcome the reigning Gallagher Premiership Rugby champions to Scotstoun on Sunday, while French side Lyon make their Heineken Champions Cup debut the same day when they take on Challenge Cup holders, Cardiff Blues, at the Matmut Stadium de Gerland.

Already more than 45,000 tickets have been sold for the 2019 Finals Weekend at St James’ Park, Newcastle, next May. The local side, Newcastle Falcons, return to European Rugby’s top table this weekend, opening their campaign against three-time champions RC Toulon at Stade Mayol on Sunday.